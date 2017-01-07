Patrice Evra considering Juventus future - Beppe Marotta

Paul Mariner says Patrice Evra can still play at a high level in other leagues, but should stick it out with Juventus.

Patrice Evra could be about to leave Juventus with the Serie A club's general manager, Beppe Marotta, confirming the France full-back is considering his future.

Evra, 35, was left out of Juve's squad to face Bologna on Sunday amid speculation linking him with Valencia or a return to Manchester United.

"To start with, Evra has not left yet," Marotta told Mediaset. "We just mutually agreed that he would not be called up because he wants to consider his future and so it was right to leave him out.

"It's right that he thinks about his future, also when you consider his age. We will see what his destiny holds next week, but if he does leave we plan on replacing him with players we already have in our squad.

"[Kwadwo] Asamoah has played full-back for a long time, and we also have [Federico] Mattiello."

Valencia had been in negotiations for Evra last week, according to local radio station CVRadio, but Jesus Garcia Pitarch has since resigned as the Spanish club's sporting director, raising doubts over the prospect of a deal.

Patrice Evra is reported to be keen on a return to Manchester United.

The Times, meanwhile, reported last week that Evra is seeking a return to Old Trafford but the Daily Mail subsequently said United are not interested in adding him to their squad.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has suggested Jose Mourinho is open to adding him to the coaching staff, but his agent recently indicated that Evra would only seek to leave Juve due to a desire to play more regular football.

Evra has made just six Serie A appearances this term, although he has been an ever-present in the Bianconeri's Champions League campaign and had stated his ambition to win that competition with the Turin club this season.

Marotta also said he does not believe there is a danger of striker Paulo Dybala leaving the club, despite rumours of a bid from Real Madrid.

"[Real president] Florentino Perez has never called me about Dybala," Marotta said. "We have another three-and-a-half years on his contract and we are negotiation with him and his advisors to improve his current deal financially.

"We have not given even the minimum of thought to him leaving, also because Juventus are one of the biggest clubs in the world. He is the present and certainly the future of Juventus. He could not get anything better than what he's got here."

