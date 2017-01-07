Felipe Melo inks three-year deal with Brasileirao champions Palmeiras

Felipe Melo made 33 appearances during his time at Inter Milan, scoring one goal.

Brazil international Felipe Melo has left Inter Milan to join Brasileirao champions Palmeiras on a three-year deal.

Melo, 33, joined Inter in 2015, but after only making five Serie A appearances this season decided to head back to his homeland in the search of more playing time.

"I've been really amazed by the warmth of the crowd. It makes all the difference," Melo told Palmeiras' official website.

"I'm fulfilling a dream of returning to Brazil and at an age where I can run and do what I love the most without any major problems.

"I'm very honoured and thank God for this opportunity, to play for a club of the greatness of Palmeiras. It's a great honour to wear that shirt."

