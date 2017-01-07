Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
7:45 PM UTC
Cambridge United
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Morocco
Finland
Moreirense
Belenenses
8:00 PM UTC
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
5:30 PM UTC
Manchester City set to snap up Rakitic

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Forsberg won't leave Leipzig - Rangnick

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Evra considering future - Juventus chief

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Safuwan drops to Malaysia second division

Malaysia Premier League ESPN Staff
Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold

Carney backs Arnold in the transfer market

Sydney FC AAP
Leroy Lita of Sisaket in Thailand

Ex-Prem striker Lita moves to Thailand

Thailand Paul Murphy
Paulo Dybala's two goals rallied Juventus to a win on Saturday.

'No fears' Dybala will leave Juve for Spain

Juventus ESPN Staff
Felipe Melo leaves Inter for Palmeiras

Transfers ESPN staff
Bailly hopes to play with Lindelof at United

Manchester United ESPN staff
Rakitic to Man City unreliable - Luis Enrique

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Ozil wants Wenger 'clarity' before signing

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Andrea Belotti of Torino

Arsenal deny making Belotti offer - source

Transfers PA Sport
Torino reject Arsenal's Belotti bid - Petrachi

Transfers ESPN staff
Julian Brandt

Brandt prepared to reject Bayern move

Transfers ESPN staff
Sofiane Feghouli in action for West Ham United against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Roma confirm interest in Feghouli deal

Transfers ESPN staff
Steven N'Zonzi

N'Zonzi flattered by Barcelona interest

Transfers Sam Marsden
Nathan Ake Bournemouth

Chelsea recall Ake from Bournemouth loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Juve drop Evra amid transfer speculation

Transfers ESPN staff
Memphis Depay has found regular playing time at Manchester United hard to come by under Jose Mourinho.

Mou: Depay will play if he doesn't leave

Transfers Arindam Rej
Madrid, Barca in for £70m Dele Alli

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
By PA Sport
Arsenal deny making offer for Torino's Andrea Belotti - source

Andrea Belotti of Torino
Andrea Belotti has scored 13 goals in 16 Serie A appearances this season.

Torino's claim that Arsenal made a bid of £55 million for striker Andrea Belotti has been disputed in north London, a source close to the club has told ESPN FC.

The Serie A club's director of sport Gianluca Petrachi said on Sunday that a bid had been received, but Press Association Sport originally reported on Sunday that Arsenal deny making such an offer.

Petrachi told Sky Sport Italia that Torino had rejected a €65m (£55.7m) bid from the Gunners for the Italy international.

Such a fee, if the offer had been accepted, would have seen him become Arsenal's record signing. The 23-year-old has impressed this season with 13 goals in 16 Serie A appearances.

Steve Nicol recaps Arsenal's scrappy 1-2 win at Preston in the FA Cup 3rd round.

Petrachi was asked about a bid from Arsenal, and told Sky Sport Italia: "Yes, we received that offer but it does not match Belotti's value.

"And for the time being he's not going anywhere: we want to enjoy having him around, then we'll see.''

The former Palermo player signed a contract extension last month that included a €100m release clause, applying only to foreign bidders.

Following Torino's goalless draw at Sassuolo on Sunday, Torino president Urbano Cairo stressed the importance of respecting the clause he worked hard to insert into Belotti's contract in December.

"We put a very high price on that clause to deter other clubs, and I want to keep Belotti close by,'' he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I've proved throughout my life that I'm more of a buyer than a seller, in fact I've never sold anything.''

