Torino reject €65m Arsenal bid for Andrea Belotti - Gianluca Petrachi
Arsenal have had a bid rejected for Torino striker Andrea Belotti, the Italian club's sporting director has claimed.
Belotti, 23, has scored 13 goals and set up three more in Serie A this season and recently signed a new deal with Torino until 2021.
That contract is said to contain a €100m release clause, but AS reports the Gunners' offer to be €65 million.
"Yes, we received the offer but it didn't reflect the true value of the player" Gianluca Petrachi told Sky Sport.
"In any case, he's not going anywhere for the moment. We'll see what happens in the future but we intend on keeping Belotti.
"The [club] president included this significant buy-out clause. I think he's worth more than they have offered."
