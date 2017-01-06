Torino reject €65m Arsenal bid for Andrea Belotti - Gianluca Petrachi

Steve Nicol recaps Arsenal's scrappy 1-2 win at Preston in the FA Cup 3rd round.

A late Olivier Giroud goal gave Arsenal the win at Deepdale as they advanced to the 4th round of the FA Cup.

Craig Burley says Alexis Sanchez must decide if he wants to stay in his comfort zone at Arsenal or branch out elsewhere.

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop discusses Alexis Sanchez's frustrations at Arsenal this season.

Don Hutchison believes Cohen Bramall is the wrong choice for Arsenal, and that they need a top-quality left-back instead.

Arsenal have had a bid rejected for Torino striker Andrea Belotti, the Italian club's sporting director has claimed.

Belotti, 23, has scored 13 goals and set up three more in Serie A this season and recently signed a new deal with Torino until 2021.

That contract is said to contain a €100m release clause, but AS reports the Gunners' offer to be €65 million.

"Yes, we received the offer but it didn't reflect the true value of the player" Gianluca Petrachi told Sky Sport.

"In any case, he's not going anywhere for the moment. We'll see what happens in the future but we intend on keeping Belotti.

"The [club] president included this significant buy-out clause. I think he's worth more than they have offered."

