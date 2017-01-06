Torino reject €65m Arsenal bid for Andrea Belotti - Gianluca Petrachi

Previous
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
LIVE 89'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday
2
0
LIVE 87'
Game Details
Home: 1/200  Draw: 33/1  Away: 250/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
0
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 21/10  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Villarreal
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 18/5  Away: 1/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Cagliari
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Juventus
Bologna
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lyon
Montpellier
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Julian Brandt

Brandt prepared to reject Bayern move

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Sofiane Feghouli in action for West Ham United against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Roma confirm interest in Feghouli deal

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Steven N'Zonzi

N'Zonzi flattered by Barcelona interest

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Nathan Ake Bournemouth

Chelsea recall Ake from Bournemouth loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Juve drop Evra amid transfer speculation

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Memphis Depay has found regular playing time at Manchester United hard to come by under Jose Mourinho.

Mou: Depay will play if he doesn't leave

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

LIVE: Madrid, Barca in for £70m Dele Alli

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Quakes add Panama defender Cummings

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Arsenal's Toral could join Rangers on loan

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Can PSG's riches lure Alexis Sanchez?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

China targeting Watford's Deeney - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Nathan Ake Bournemouth

Chelsea consider Ake recall - sources

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Mbappe not interested in PSG, City move

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Virgil van Dijk and Southampton might not crack the top six, but they're among the

Saints will not sell £50m-rated Van Dijk

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Per Mertesacker

Mertesacker's value goes beyond the pitch

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Will Witsel be the last big star in China?

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Read

United offer Griezmann huge deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Bailly loss won't force Mourinho to buy

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Dyche not surprised of Defoe interest

Sunderland PA Sport
Read

Guardiola dismisses move for Badstuber

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Torino reject €65m Arsenal bid for Andrea Belotti - Gianluca Petrachi

Steve Nicol recaps Arsenal's scrappy 1-2 win at Preston in the FA Cup 3rd round.
A late Olivier Giroud goal gave Arsenal the win at Deepdale as they advanced to the 4th round of the FA Cup.
Craig Burley says Alexis Sanchez must decide if he wants to stay in his comfort zone at Arsenal or branch out elsewhere.
ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop discusses Alexis Sanchez's frustrations at Arsenal this season.
Don Hutchison believes Cohen Bramall is the wrong choice for Arsenal, and that they need a top-quality left-back instead.

Arsenal have had a bid rejected for Torino striker Andrea Belotti, the Italian club's sporting director has claimed.

Belotti, 23, has scored 13 goals and set up three more in Serie A this season and recently signed a new deal with Torino until 2021.

That contract is said to contain a €100m release clause, but AS reports the Gunners' offer to be €65 million.

"Yes, we received the offer but it didn't reflect the true value of the player" Gianluca Petrachi told Sky Sport.

"In any case, he's not going anywhere for the moment. We'll see what happens in the future but we intend on keeping Belotti.

"The [club] president included this significant buy-out clause. I think he's worth more than they have offered."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.