Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
LIVE 88'
Game Details
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
LIVE 58'
Game Details
Chelsea
Peterborough United
0
0
LIVE 17'
Game Details
Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday
0
0
LIVE 13'
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Villarreal
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
AC Milan
Cagliari
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Juventus
Bologna
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Lyon
Montpellier
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Leverkusen's Julian Brandt prepared to reject Bayern Munich move

Julian Brandt
Julian Brandt has scored two goals and set up six in the Bundesliga this season.

Julian Brandt would be happy to reject the opportunity to join Bayern Munich in favour of extending his stay with Bayer Leverkusen.

Brandt, 20, is considered one of the brightest up-and-coming talents in the Bundesliga and, after rejecting the chance to join Bayern in order to move to the BayArena in 2013, the forward said he would do the same again.

"I would not be scared to dismiss Bayern for a second time," he told Bild. "The same goes for other clubs, too."

Brandt is into the final two years of his deal with Leverkusen and would like to extend his time at the club, admitting uncertainty about his future could affect how he plays.

"Of course that is possible," he said about the possibility of a new contract. "I feel very comfortable here and I know what I've got here. We're constantly in good talks.

"If it were up to me, the summer would be the right time [to renew]. I don't want to deal with this forever. It gets annoying and performances will suffer because of it."

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has previously said he would like Brandt to continue developing at the club.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

