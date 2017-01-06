Leverkusen's Julian Brandt prepared to reject Bayern Munich move

Julian Brandt has scored two goals and set up six in the Bundesliga this season.

Julian Brandt would be happy to reject the opportunity to join Bayern Munich in favour of extending his stay with Bayer Leverkusen.

Brandt, 20, is considered one of the brightest up-and-coming talents in the Bundesliga and, after rejecting the chance to join Bayern in order to move to the BayArena in 2013, the forward said he would do the same again.

"I would not be scared to dismiss Bayern for a second time," he told Bild. "The same goes for other clubs, too."

Brandt is into the final two years of his deal with Leverkusen and would like to extend his time at the club, admitting uncertainty about his future could affect how he plays.

"Of course that is possible," he said about the possibility of a new contract. "I feel very comfortable here and I know what I've got here. We're constantly in good talks.

"If it were up to me, the summer would be the right time [to renew]. I don't want to deal with this forever. It gets annoying and performances will suffer because of it."

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has previously said he would like Brandt to continue developing at the club.

