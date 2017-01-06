Previous
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
LIVE 16'
Game Details
Genoa
AS Roma
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
Peterborough United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Villarreal
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
AC Milan
Cagliari
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Juventus
Bologna
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lyon
Montpellier
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
 By Samuel Marsden
Steven N'Zonzi flattered by Barcelona interest but 'happy' at Sevilla

Craig Burley reacts to the news that Samir Nasri faces a possible four-year ban for IV treatment.

Steven N'Zonzi says he is flattered by Barcelona's reported interest but insists he is focused on Sevilla.

N'Zonzi, 28, has impressed since moving to Sevilla from Stoke City in 2015 and has been heavily linked with a move to Barca, while there is also reported interest from Juventus and clubs in the Premier League. 

Reports in England claim he has rejected Sevilla's latest contract offer, which has put Manchester City and Chelsea on "red alert," according to The Sun.

However, N'Zonzi, whose release clause stands at €30 million, says he is happy where he is.

"The Barcelona interest is flattering, but it's only in the newspapers," he said in an interview with FourFourTwo. "I'm not even thinking about it. I am happy at Sevilla.

Steven N'Zonzi
Steven N'Zonzi joined Sevilla from Stoke City in 2015.

"It's something you get used to -- until something actually happens, then it isn't really worth thinking about. But to be linked with clubs is a sign that I'm playing pretty well, so that's nice."

Sevilla's impressive season under Jorge Sampaoli continued on Saturday with a 4-0 La Liga win at Real Sociedad, moving them ahead of Barca into second in the table, with Luis Enrique's side facing Villarreal on Sunday.

"I don't miss the Premier League," N'Zonzi said. "I love it here. It feels like the whole city is behind the team. We feel so tough to beat at home because the fans are incredible. The players can feel it. They are extremely passionate."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

