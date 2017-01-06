Steven N'Zonzi flattered by Barcelona interest but 'happy' at Sevilla

Craig Burley reacts to the news that Samir Nasri faces a possible four-year ban for IV treatment.

Steven N'Zonzi says he is flattered by Barcelona's reported interest but insists he is focused on Sevilla.

N'Zonzi, 28, has impressed since moving to Sevilla from Stoke City in 2015 and has been heavily linked with a move to Barca, while there is also reported interest from Juventus and clubs in the Premier League.

Reports in England claim he has rejected Sevilla's latest contract offer, which has put Manchester City and Chelsea on "red alert," according to The Sun.

However, N'Zonzi, whose release clause stands at €30 million, says he is happy where he is.

"The Barcelona interest is flattering, but it's only in the newspapers," he said in an interview with FourFourTwo. "I'm not even thinking about it. I am happy at Sevilla.

Steven N'Zonzi joined Sevilla from Stoke City in 2015.

"It's something you get used to -- until something actually happens, then it isn't really worth thinking about. But to be linked with clubs is a sign that I'm playing pretty well, so that's nice."

Sevilla's impressive season under Jorge Sampaoli continued on Saturday with a 4-0 La Liga win at Real Sociedad, moving them ahead of Barca into second in the table, with Luis Enrique's side facing Villarreal on Sunday.

"I don't miss the Premier League," N'Zonzi said. "I love it here. It feels like the whole city is behind the team. We feel so tough to beat at home because the fans are incredible. The players can feel it. They are extremely passionate."

