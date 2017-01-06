Chelsea recall Nathan Ake early from loan spell at Bournemouth

Previous
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
LIVE 14'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Genoa
AS Roma
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
Peterborough United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Cagliari
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Juventus
Bologna
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lyon
Montpellier
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Steven N'Zonzi

N'Zonzi flattered by Barcelona interest

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Nathan Ake Bournemouth

Chelsea recall Ake from Bournemouth loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Juve drop Evra amid transfer speculation

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Memphis Depay has found regular playing time at Manchester United hard to come by under Jose Mourinho.

Mou: Depay will play if he doesn't leave

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

LIVE: Madrid, Barca in for £70m Dele Alli

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Quakes add Panama defender Cummings

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Arsenal's Toral could join Rangers on loan

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Can PSG's riches lure Alexis Sanchez?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

China targeting Watford's Deeney - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Nathan Ake Bournemouth

Chelsea consider Ake recall - sources

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Mbappe not interested in PSG, City move

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Virgil van Dijk and Southampton might not crack the top six, but they're among the

Saints will not sell £50m-rated Van Dijk

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Per Mertesacker

Mertesacker's value goes beyond the pitch

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Will Witsel be the last big star in China?

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Read

United offer Griezmann huge deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Bailly loss won't force Mourinho to buy

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Dyche not surprised of Defoe interest

Sunderland PA Sport
Read

Guardiola dismisses move for Badstuber

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
Moussa Dembele salvaged a point for Celtic on Tuesday.

£20m Dembele offer too low - Celtic assistant

Celtic PA Sport
Read

Stoke's Haugaard set for Wigan loan - source

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea recall Nathan Ake early from loan spell at Bournemouth

Antonio Conte hopes no more Chelsea players depart for China, and reveals his plan to rotate against Peterborough.
The guys respond to your tweets about choosing Klopp or Conte, Real's dominance and the Ballon d'Or.

Chelsea have decided to recall Nathan Ake from his loan spell at Bournemouth.

Ake, 21, was deemed surplus to first-team requirements at Chelsea by Antonio Conte in the summer and sent on a season-long loan to the Vitality Stadium, breaking into Eddie Howe's starting XI in recent weeks and producing a series of impressive performances.

However, Chelsea's switch to a 3-4-3 formation has underlined the need for another natural left footer in the squad to compete with Marcos Alonso at wing-back as well as provide additional cover in the centre, and so the Blues have opted to take advantage of the recall clause that was inserted into the deal that took Ake to Bournemouth.

"Nathan Ake has been recalled from his loan spell at Bournemouth," a Chelsea statement read.

"The 21-year-old Dutchman made 12 appearances for the Cherries and scored three goals, including a last-minute winner against Liverpool in December."

Conte said at a news conference on Friday that he was thinking about recalling Ake, who spent last season on loan at Watford.

"Ake is a really good player and now in the last five games he's started to play with Bournemouth and is playing every game," Conte said. "Honestly, I'm evaluating his situation, because Ake could be an interesting opportunity in this window, yes, for us."

Ake's return may lessen Chelsea's need to bring in defensive reinforcements in January, and Conte revealed on Friday that Kurt Zouma's imminent return after an 11-month absence due to injury means he is unlikely to sign a central defender this month.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.