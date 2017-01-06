Previous
Udinese
Internazionale
1
0
LIVE 41'
Game Details
Athletic Bilbao
Alavés
0
0
LIVE 53'
Game Details
Cardiff City
Fulham
1
2
LIVE 43'
Game Details
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Chelsea
Peterborough United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Villarreal
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Genoa
AS Roma
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
AC Milan
Cagliari
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Juventus
Bologna
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Lyon
Montpellier
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Patrice Evra left out of Juventus squad amid transfer speculation

Patrice Evra has won Serie A twice since joining Juventus in 2014.

Patrice Evra has been left out of Juventus' squad to face Bologna in Serie A, amid speculation he is wanted by Valencia and several Premier League teams.

Evra, 35, has a contract until the end of the season but could move on in January with Manchester United and West Ham United also said to be interested in signing him.

However, his agent Federico Pastorello played down the chances of the France international departing the Italian champions midseason.

"It's not certain he will leave Juventus," Pastorello told Juvenews. "We'll see what happens over the next few days."

Evra has not been a regular starter for Juve this campaign, making just six appearances in Serie A.

