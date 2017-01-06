Patrice Evra left out of Juventus squad amid transfer speculation

Patrice Evra has won Serie A twice since joining Juventus in 2014.

Patrice Evra has been left out of Juventus' squad to face Bologna in Serie A, amid speculation he is wanted by Valencia and several Premier League teams.

Evra, 35, has a contract until the end of the season but could move on in January with Manchester United and West Ham United also said to be interested in signing him.

However, his agent Federico Pastorello played down the chances of the France international departing the Italian champions midseason.

"It's not certain he will leave Juventus," Pastorello told Juvenews. "We'll see what happens over the next few days."

Evra has not been a regular starter for Juve this campaign, making just six appearances in Serie A.

