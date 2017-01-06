Jose Mourinho: Memphis Depay will play if he doesn't leave in January

Previous
Udinese
Internazionale
1
0
LIVE 44'
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 12/5  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Athletic Bilbao
Alavés
0
0
LIVE 56'
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/4  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Cardiff City
Fulham
1
2
LIVE 45'
Game Details
Home: 12/1  Draw: 15/4  Away: 2/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Peterborough United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Genoa
AS Roma
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AC Milan
Cagliari
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Juventus
Bologna
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lyon
Montpellier
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Juve drop Evra amid transfer speculation

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Memphis Depay has found regular playing time at Manchester United hard to come by under Jose Mourinho.

Mou: Depay will play if he doesn't leave

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

LIVE: Madrid, Barca in for £70m Dele Alli

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Quakes add Panama defender Cummings

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Arsenal's Toral could join Rangers on loan

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Can PSG's riches lure Alexis Sanchez?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

China targeting Watford's Deeney - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Nathan Ake Bournemouth

Chelsea consider Ake recall - sources

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Mbappe not interested in PSG, City move

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Virgil van Dijk and Southampton might not crack the top six, but they're among the

Saints will not sell £50m-rated Van Dijk

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Per Mertesacker

Mertesacker's value goes beyond the pitch

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Will Witsel be the last big star in China?

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Read

United offer Griezmann huge deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Bailly loss won't force Mourinho to buy

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Dyche not surprised of Defoe interest

Sunderland PA Sport
Read

Guardiola dismisses move for Badstuber

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
Moussa Dembele salvaged a point for Celtic on Tuesday.

£20m Dembele offer too low - Celtic assistant

Celtic PA Sport
Read

Stoke's Haugaard set for Wigan loan - source

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

RSL signs Rusnak to help replace Morales

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Sunderland's Defoe not for sale - Moyes

Sunderland PA Sport
Read
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Jose Mourinho: Memphis Depay will play if he doesn't leave in January

Jose Mourinho praises Marcus Rashford for his two goals against Reading after missing the mark in the first half.
Despite Reading's FA Cup exit, Jaap Stam expresses delight at the reception he received from Man United fans.
Jose Mourinho reflects on the significance of Wayne Rooney tying Sir Bobby Charlton's Manchester United goal record.
Wayne Rooney reflects on equaling Sir Bobby Charlton's Manchester United goalscoring record.
ESPN FC's Steve Nicol believes Wayne Rooney has fully earned his place as a legend with Man United.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that Memphis Depay "will play some games" for the club if he does not leave in the January transfer window.

Depay, 22, wants to move after making only one start for United this season -- in the EFL Cup against Northampton Town, when he was substituted early in the second half -- but Mourinho confirmed on Friday that no acceptable bid has been made for the Dutchman yet.

Sources close to Everton told ESPN FC last month that the Merseyside club had held talks with Depay.

Mourinho told Fox Sports: "I was informed by the club that there is a chance Memphis could leave. From a human point of view, I cannot stop him from leaving when he is not playing under me.

"If he is staying, I would be more than happy because he is a fantastic guy and a very good player. I feel so sorry that I am not giving him opportunities to play. A player of his age needs to be playing matches.

"If he stays with me, for sure, he will play some games because we have so many matches. If he leaves, we wish him all the best for the future because he is a fantastic kid."

Depay has made eight appearances for United this season but five of those have been as a late substitute, coming on during the final 10 minutes of matches.

Explaining the lack of game time for the Netherlands international, who was signed in summer 2015 by former manager Louis van Gaal, Mourinho said: "We have a lot of players in Memphis' position. It is the one position where we are overbooked really.

"We have a lot of players there. So it is not easy for any one of them to play."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.