San Jose Earthquakes land Panama defender Harold Cummings

Harold Cummings has been a consistent player for the Panama national team.

The San Jose Earthquakes completed the signing of Panama center-back Harold Cummings to a multi-year contract on Saturday.

Cummings, 24, has made 46 appearances for Panama after making his senior international debut in 2010.

He last played for Costa Rica giants Alajuelense, making 23 appearances and scoring once and joins the Earthquakes on a free transfer.

BREAKING: #Quakes74 sign Panama National Team defender Harold Cummings to a multi-year contract: https://t.co/zQZqFBe9zp pic.twitter.com/LkNHfJPdFU - San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) January 7, 2017

"Harold is an talented young player and we're excited to add him to our roster," Earthquakes technical director Chris Leitch said in a statement. "To have nearly 50 international appearances before his 25th birthday ensures we're getting a player with a rare combination of youthfulness and experience."

After starting his career in Panama with Arabe Unido, Cummings has gone on to play in Colombia, Peru and Uruguay, and helped Independiente Santa Fe win the Copa Sudamericana in 2015.

"I have seen a lot of Harold during his time with Panama," Earthquakes coach Dominic Kinnear said. "He's a very aggressive, intimidating young center back, who will add a good amount of strength to our back line."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.