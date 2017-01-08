Arsenal's Jon Toral could join Rangers on loan, says Arsene Wenger

Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
4
FT
Game Details
Napoli
Sampdoria
2
1
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
7
0
FT
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Arsenal's Toral could join Rangers on loan

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Can PSG's riches lure Alexis Sanchez?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

China targeting Watford's Deeney - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Nathan Ake Bournemouth

Chelsea consider Ake recall - sources

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Mbappe not interested in PSG, City move

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Virgil van Dijk and Southampton might not crack the top six, but they're among the

Saints will not sell £50m-rated Van Dijk

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Per Mertesacker

Mertesacker's value goes beyond the pitch

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Will Witsel be the last big star in China?

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Read

United offer Griezmann huge deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Bailly loss won't force Mourinho to buy

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Dyche not surprised of Defoe interest

Sunderland PA Sport
Read

Guardiola dismisses move for Badstuber

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
Moussa Dembele salvaged a point for Celtic on Tuesday.

£20m Dembele offer too low - Celtic assistant

Celtic PA Sport
Read

Stoke's Haugaard set for Wigan loan - source

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

RSL signs Rusnak to help replace Morales

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Sunderland's Defoe not for sale - Moyes

Sunderland PA Sport
Read

Wigan confirm Morrison training with team

Wigan Athletic PA Sport
Read
Hull City's Robert Snodgrass celebrates after scoring.

Hammers' Snodgrass bid rejected - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Emery: Jese could leave PSG this month

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Santi Cazorla Per Mertesacker Arsenal

Cazorla, Mertesacker to receive new deals

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Arsenal's Jon Toral could join Rangers on loan, says Arsene Wenger

Jon Toral's next loan stop could be Rangers, Arsene Wenger says.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says promising midfielder Jon Toral could end his loan spell at Granada to spend the rest of the season at Scottish club Rangers instead.

Wenger said a move to Rangers in January would be "a good transition" for Toral as the Spaniard has struggled to get playing time at Granada in recent months.

The 21-year-old Toral, who has drawn comparisons to Cesc Fabregas after joining Arsenal from Barcelona's academy in 2011, has only made five league appearances for Granada, scoring one goal.

When asked about a possible move to Rangers, Wenger said that "we work on it to see if it is possible, yes."

"He has played games there [for Granada] but at the moment he doesn't play and personally I think it would be a good transition for him," Wenger said after Arsenal's 2-1 win over Preston North End.

Toral has yet to make an appearance for Arsenal's first team, having spent the previous two season on loan at Championship clubs Brentford and Birmingham.

He was voted Birmingham's player of the season by fans after scoring eight goals for the club.

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem spent last season on loan at Rangers.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

