Arsenal's Jon Toral could join Rangers on loan, says Arsene Wenger

Jon Toral's next loan stop could be Rangers, Arsene Wenger says.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says promising midfielder Jon Toral could end his loan spell at Granada to spend the rest of the season at Scottish club Rangers instead.

Wenger said a move to Rangers in January would be "a good transition" for Toral as the Spaniard has struggled to get playing time at Granada in recent months.

The 21-year-old Toral, who has drawn comparisons to Cesc Fabregas after joining Arsenal from Barcelona's academy in 2011, has only made five league appearances for Granada, scoring one goal.

When asked about a possible move to Rangers, Wenger said that "we work on it to see if it is possible, yes."

"He has played games there [for Granada] but at the moment he doesn't play and personally I think it would be a good transition for him," Wenger said after Arsenal's 2-1 win over Preston North End.

Toral has yet to make an appearance for Arsenal's first team, having spent the previous two season on loan at Championship clubs Brentford and Birmingham.

He was voted Birmingham's player of the season by fans after scoring eight goals for the club.

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem spent last season on loan at Rangers.

