Multiple Chinese clubs targeting Watford striker Troy Deeney - sources

Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Sampdoria
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
7
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: Can PSG's riches lure Sanchez?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

China targeting Watford's Deeney - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Nathan Ake Bournemouth

Chelsea consider Ake recall - sources

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Mbappe not interested in PSG, City move

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Virgil van Dijk and Southampton might not crack the top six, but they're among the

Saints will not sell £50m-rated Van Dijk

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Per Mertesacker

Mertesacker's value goes beyond the pitch

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Will Witsel be the last big star in China?

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Read

United offer Griezmann huge deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Bailly loss won't force Mourinho to buy

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Dyche not surprised of Defoe interest

Sunderland PA Sport
Read

Guardiola dismisses move for Badstuber

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
Moussa Dembele salvaged a point for Celtic on Tuesday.

£20m Dembele offer too low - Celtic assistant

Celtic PA Sport
Read

Stoke's Haugaard set for Wigan loan - source

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

RSL signs Rusnak to help replace Morales

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Sunderland's Defoe not for sale - Moyes

Sunderland PA Sport
Read

Wigan confirm Morrison training with team

Wigan Athletic PA Sport
Read
Hull City's Robert Snodgrass celebrates after scoring.

Hammers' Snodgrass bid rejected - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Emery: Jese could leave PSG this month

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Santi Cazorla Per Mertesacker Arsenal

Cazorla, Mertesacker to receive new deals

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Elabdellaoui eyed by Prem trio - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
By Peter O'Rourke
Share
Tweet
   

Multiple Chinese clubs targeting Watford striker Troy Deeney - sources

Troy Deeney has been linked to a move away from Watford after being relegated to the bench recently.

Watford striker Troy Deeney is the latest Premier League player to be targeted by clubs in the Chinese Super League, sources in China have told ESPN FC.

Several cash-rich Chinese clubs have made enquiries to Watford for their captain and star striker Deeney, sources said.

Deeney has established himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League in the past 18 months after scoring 16 goals last term and four goals so far this season.

The 28-year-old attracted interest from Premier League champions Leicester City in the summer, but Watford managed to fend off their interest and secure Deeney on a new five-year deal.

Deeney has somewhat surprisingly found himself start two of Watford's last five Premier League games on the bench to alert his suitors that he could possibly be lured away from Vicarage Road.

Many of the big-name signings who have moved to the Chinese Super League are in the latter stages of their careers, but now the mega-rich league wants to try and bring in English players in the prime of their career and Deeney would fit the bill.

Watford would be reluctant to lose Deeney as he is their talisman, but they could find their resolve tested by the millions on offer from the Chinese Super League clubs during this month's transfer window.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.