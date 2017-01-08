Multiple Chinese clubs targeting Watford striker Troy Deeney - sources

Troy Deeney has been linked to a move away from Watford after being relegated to the bench recently.

Watford striker Troy Deeney is the latest Premier League player to be targeted by clubs in the Chinese Super League, sources in China have told ESPN FC.

Several cash-rich Chinese clubs have made enquiries to Watford for their captain and star striker Deeney, sources said.

Deeney has established himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League in the past 18 months after scoring 16 goals last term and four goals so far this season.

The 28-year-old attracted interest from Premier League champions Leicester City in the summer, but Watford managed to fend off their interest and secure Deeney on a new five-year deal.

Deeney has somewhat surprisingly found himself start two of Watford's last five Premier League games on the bench to alert his suitors that he could possibly be lured away from Vicarage Road.

Many of the big-name signings who have moved to the Chinese Super League are in the latter stages of their careers, but now the mega-rich league wants to try and bring in English players in the prime of their career and Deeney would fit the bill.

Watford would be reluctant to lose Deeney as he is their talisman, but they could find their resolve tested by the millions on offer from the Chinese Super League clubs during this month's transfer window.