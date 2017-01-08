I-League: Bengaluru cruise, East Bengal held on opening day

Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Preston North End
Arsenal
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Sampdoria
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: Can PSG's riches lure Sanchez?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Sutton United 0-0 Wimbledon

English FA Cup
Read

Isco hits brace as Real soar over Granada

Spanish Primera División
Read

FA Cup: Man United, Leicester progress

English FA Cup ESPN staff
Read

Allegri eyes long Juve stay

Italian Serie A
Read

Mou hails 'fantastic' Rooney for record

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Adelaide United 0-2 Melbourne Victory

Australian A-League
Read

Rojo suffers injury, Mou unsure how serious

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Ronaldo and Real's golden day

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Rooney: It's a real honour

English FA Cup
Read

Rooney deserves to be among United greats

English FA Cup
Read

Reading's Evans' Rooney shirt swap snub

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Luis Enrique sure Barcelona will win things

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Nicol: United's depth allows for changes

English FA Cup
Read

Rashford superb in easy FA Cup third-round win

Man United Player Ratings Scott Patterson
Read

Zidane satisfied with win, focused on Sevilla

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Bengaluru FC's Udanta Singh celebrates his goal against Shillong Lajong.

I-League: BFC cruise, East Bengal held

Read

Isco impresses as Madrid equal record

Real Madrid Player Ratings Rob Train
Read
Neymar angry vs Bilbao 170105

Enrique backs Neymar to end goal drought

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Rooney closes on record; United cruise

The Match Mark Ogden
Read
By ESPN Staff
Share
Tweet
   

I-League: Bengaluru cruise, East Bengal held on opening day

Bengaluru FC's Udanta Singh celebrates his goal against Shillong Lajong.
Bengaluru FC's Udanta Singh celebrates his goal against Shillong Lajong FC in the I-League on Saturday, January 7, 2017.

Defending champions Bengaluru FC cruised to a 3-0 win over Shillong Lajong in their opening match of the new I-League season at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Udanta Singh scored a goal in each half and Sena Ralte added a third late on as BFC began their title defence in style under new coach Albert Roca.

Having led BFC to the AFC Cup final, Roca handed starts to Ralte, Harmanjot Khabra and Lenny Rodrigues as the hosts took control of the game after a measured opening ten minutes.

Khabra had a busy night, joining every attack from midfield, while Sena Ralte showed style and strength every time he got the ball. Lenny was the most impressive of the lot, with a composed display in midfield.

For all the flair in passing and possession, it was a goalmouth scramble that gave Bengaluru the lead in the 26th minute. John Johnson dug the ball out of the mess and Udanta rolled it in with Vishal Kaith out of position.

Following the scrappy finish that gave him the first goal, Udanta showed sublime skill in the 68thminute to score his second. After being picked out in the box, he flicked the ball over his marker before smashing the ball past the keeper's reach.

The hosts dominated possession for much of the game, keeping the ball in the Lajong half and dictating the tempo. A defensive clearance from Lajong in the 80th minute fell at the feet of left-back Ralte, who smashed home from over 30 yards to make it 3-0 -- a repeat of the result from the same fixture last year while maintaining their 100% win record over Lajong at home.

Bengaluru next face Chennai City FC at the Kanteerava Stadium on January 14th. 

Ivan's strike gives East Bengal one point

EAST Bengal 1-1 Aizawl FC

East Bengal had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Aizawl FC in their I-League opener.
East Bengal had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Aizawl FC in their I-League opener.

Super sub Ivan Bukenya's strike a minute before the regulation time saved East Bengal the blushes as they managed to hold minnows Aizawl FC to a 1-1 draw in the opening match of the 2016-17 I-League at the Barasat Stadium on Saturday.

In a sloppy first-half in which their defence was wayward and midfield looked disoriented, East Bengal conceded a goal in the 45+1st minute when Gurwinder ended up smashing into his own net trying to clear the ball.

Aizawl almost doubled the lead three minutes into the second half, as Alfred Jaryan's header hit the crossbar.

East Bengal had their best chance in the 50th minute from a free-kick. Narayan Das got it down the left and set it up delightfully for Willis Plaza with plenty of room. But the Trinidadian striker, who was brought in after the changeover, missed the target..

Substitute Brandon Vanlalremdika also had a chance to double Aizawl's lead through a free-kick, but his effort was wide.

Rehenesh kept East Bengal alive with a series of fine saves, the most notable of them coming in the 79th minute, when Albert Zohmingmawia shot from the right.

Ugandan defender Bukenya, who replaced Gurwinder in the 67th minute, scored from close range in the dying minutes to put East Bengal level.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.