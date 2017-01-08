AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe not interested in PSG, Man City move

Kylian Mbappe is happy to stay and continue his development.

AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe has insisted he is happy at the club, despite interest from Manchester City and childhood club Paris Saint-Germain in recent months.

Mbappe, 18, was raised in the Parisian suburb of Bondy and grew up supporting the current French champions but instead opted to join Les Monegasques. Both PSG and Pep Guardiola's men have shown interest in Mbappe of late but the France under-19 international has no intention of leaving Stade Louis II anytime soon.

"No. Even if anything can happen in football, I am very attached to Monaco," Mbappe told Le Parisien when asked if he might quit Monaco amid reports of a €40 million offer from City.

"This club has helped me to develop and gave me the opportunity to play football professionally. I hope to repay their confidence in me by being decisive on the pitch and winning titles."

Considering his ties to Paris, the PSG link is particularly strong. However, Mbappe revealed there has been contact with the capital club in the past but that he will not follow in Layvin Kurzawa's footsteps and move to Parc des Princes.

"PSG contacted me but the Monaco project corresponds better to my needs," Mbappe added. "It allows me to move forward by offering me the best sporting, academic and human conditions.

"PSG's policy has changed a bit now. Young players are starting to get more chances to play at the highest level."

However, Mbappe conceded that although his dream was once to play for PSG, that it is no longer an objective as he seeks to fulfil his immense potential with Monaco, who currently lie second in Ligue 1.

"I take you back to the earlier question," Mbappe said when asked if he once pictured himself playing in Paris. "Which player does not dream of signing for PSG? Today, I play for a team that is doing really well and I do not intend to leave Monaco to join PSG."

Mbappe has enjoyed an excellent first half of the season under Leonardo Jardim and has racked up three goals and five assists from just 11 appearances in Le Championnat -- only six were starts. He also bagged a hat trick in a 7-0 rout of Stade Rennais in the Coupe de la Ligue round of 16 and featured three times as a late substitute in a successful UEFA Champions League group stage campaign.

