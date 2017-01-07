Previous
West Ham United
Manchester City
0
5
FT
Game Details
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
2
1
FT
Game Details
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Next

 By Peter O'Rourke
Stoke City goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard set for loan move to Wigan - source

Third-choice Stoke goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard is nearing a loan move to Wigan, according to an FC source.

Stoke City goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard has agreed a deal to join Wigan Athletic on loan, sources close to Wigan have told ESPN FC.

The 24-year-old joined Stoke in the summer of 2015 as the club's third-choice keeper to replace fellow Dane Thomas Sorensen.

Haugaard made his debut last January in a FA Cup tie against Doncaster and after an injury to their No. 1 keeper Jack Butland he was thrust into the starting XI in the Premier League, making five appearances at the back end of last season.

The former Denmark youth international has found himself down the pecking order in Mark Hughes' plans this season despite the continued absence of Butland.

Lee Grant has established himself as first-choice keeper with Butland still absent to injury and won a permanent move to the club after impressing on loan from Derby County, with Shay Given providing back-up.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

