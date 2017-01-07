Hull City reject West Ham's bid for Robert Snodgrass - sources

Previous
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: United offer Griezmann huge deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Hull City's Robert Snodgrass celebrates after scoring.

Hammers' Snodgrass bid rejected - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Emery: Jese could leave PSG this month

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Elabdellaoui eyed by Prem trio - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Antonio Conte

Conte: Chelsea 'have ideas' about transfers

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Hogan to cost West Ham £12.5m - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Utd yet to accept Schneiderlin, Depay bids

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Pogba 'proud' of Griezmann's progress

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Alli targeted by Chinese clubs - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Badstuber loan perfect for Bayern and City

Transfers Jonathan Smith and Mark Lovell
Read
Roberto Gagliardini Atalanta

Gagliardini's Inter Milan move held up

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring the only goal in Bayern Munich's 1-0 win against Atleti.

Lewa rejected €40m China offer - agent

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Johnstone one of England's best young keepers - Bruce

Aston Villa Arindam Rej
Read
Alexis Sanchez

Wenger sure Sanchez will sign extension

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Arsenal supporters will hope to see Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil celebrating many an Arsenal goal for years to come.

Keown: Wenger future affecting Ozil, Sanchez talks

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Roma not big enough for Sansom - Nicollin

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Liverpool's Chirivella loaned to Go Ahead Eagles

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Transfer Rater: Jose Fonte to Man United?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Burke enjoying Leipzig, doubts Cash deal

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Victor Osimhen Nigeria

Osimhen: Wolfsburg was right move for me

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
By Peter O'Rourke
Share
Tweet
   

Hull City reject West Ham's bid for Robert Snodgrass - sources

Hull City's Robert Snodgrass celebrates after scoring.
Robert Snodgrass has been linked to a move away from Hull, who have blocked an initial bid to West Ham.

Hull City have rejected a bid from West Ham United for midfielder Robert Snodgrass, sources close to the Humberside club have told ESPN FC.

Snodgrass has been Hull's stand-out performer so far this season with the Scotland international scoring seven goals for the Premier League's bottom club.

The former Leeds midfielder has battled back from a serious knee injury which forced him to miss almost all of the 2014-15 season and has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League this term.

The 29-year-old's displays have brought him to the attention of several of Hull's Premier League rivals and West Ham have tested the water with a bid for the attacking midfielder, which sources said was flatly rejected by Hull.

Snodgrass' future has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks with his previous deal expiring at the end of the season before the club triggered a one-year contract extension last month to keep him until the summer of 2018.

New Hull boss Marco Silva said on Friday that he needs to expand his squad, so he will be keen to keep hold of his best players as he looks to try and lead the club to safety in the second half of the season.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.