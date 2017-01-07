Hull City reject West Ham's bid for Robert Snodgrass - sources

Robert Snodgrass has been linked to a move away from Hull, who have blocked an initial bid to West Ham.

Hull City have rejected a bid from West Ham United for midfielder Robert Snodgrass, sources close to the Humberside club have told ESPN FC.

Snodgrass has been Hull's stand-out performer so far this season with the Scotland international scoring seven goals for the Premier League's bottom club.

The former Leeds midfielder has battled back from a serious knee injury which forced him to miss almost all of the 2014-15 season and has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League this term.

The 29-year-old's displays have brought him to the attention of several of Hull's Premier League rivals and West Ham have tested the water with a bid for the attacking midfielder, which sources said was flatly rejected by Hull.

Snodgrass' future has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks with his previous deal expiring at the end of the season before the club triggered a one-year contract extension last month to keep him until the summer of 2018.

New Hull boss Marco Silva said on Friday that he needs to expand his squad, so he will be keen to keep hold of his best players as he looks to try and lead the club to safety in the second half of the season.