 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Jese Rodriguez could leave Paris Saint-Germain this month - Unai Emery

Jonathan Johnson brings you the latest on PSG's plans for new signings Giovani Lo Celso and Julian Draxler.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has said Jese Rodriguez may leave the French champions before the end of the January transfer window.

The former Spain under-21 international has only started two matches so far this season and he is thought to be favouring a loan move to hometown club Las Palmas, rather than a possible Italian switch with either Roma or AC Milan.

Emery has used Jese sparingly and speaking in his news conference ahead of Saturday's Coupe de France clash at home to Bastia, he said there is a very real possibility the summer signing from Real Madrid will leave this month.

"Jese needs to play to rediscover his rhythm and confidence," Emery told reporters at Camp des Loges. "Here, he is not getting opportunities to play regularly. Leaving the team to get back to his best and increase his playing time is clearly an option."

PSG have already signed Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg this transfer window, while Giovani Lo Celso completed his loan spell with formative club Rosario Central and has linked up with his new teammates for the first time since signing for Les Parisiens last summer.

Emery did not hide that the Ligue 1 club are looking to strengthen further but conceded that January is not the ideal time to buy the sort of quality he needs to move the team forward.

"This transfer window is very complicated," the 45-year-old said. "It is not easy to recruit new players. We want to sign players who can improve the team. The club is working to find the ideal profile. At any rate, I am very happy with the team I already have at my disposal."

Jese Rodriguez joined Paris Saint-Germain from Real Madrid last summer.

PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert is thought to be looking for a striker to play backup to in-form Edinson Cavani -- who might miss the Bastia game through injury -- and Bayer Leverkusen's Javier Hernandez has been linked with a Parc des Princes move.

The Mexico international was put forward to Emery as an option but the former Sevilla coach said: "We will see whether it is possible to sign a striker."

Emery handed debuts to both Draxler and Lo Celso in the second half of PSG's 3-0 friendly win over Club Africain in Tunisia on Wednesday and suggested he could give them their first full and competitive starts in the capital on Saturday.

"We need competition, so I am happy with the arrivals of Giovani and Julian, because they bring it," said Emery. "Both could start against Bastia."

Despite Draxler and Lo Celso's availability, Emery still has a number of injury worries ahead of his Coupe de France debut.

Cavani, Thomas Meunier and Javier Pastore are all nursing knee issues with varying degrees of severity.

"The final training session will be very important," Emery said. "Concerning Edinson, there is a doubt. Thomas? We think he will be ready for the Bastia match.

"Javier? He is working hard to return and he is very motivated to be part of the team again. He has important qualities and experience here -- he is a very good player."

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

