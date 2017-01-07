Santi Cazorla, Per Mertesacker to receive new Arsenal deals - Wenger

Shaka Hislop sifts through the latest football rumours, including the possibility of a move to Arsenal for Daniel Sturridge.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he plans to offer both Per Mertesacker and Santi Cazorla a one-year contract extension when their current deals run out in the summer.

Both players are 32 and currently sidelined with long-term injuries, but Wenger said that will not affect their futures at the club.

"We have an option [to extend for another year] on both of them, I think we will take it," Wenger told a news conference ahead of Saturday's FA Cup game at Preston North End.

Mertesacker is back in training but has yet to play this term after damaging knee ligaments in preseason, while Cazorla is recovering from having surgery on his heel in December.

Wenger said on Thursday that Cazorla's recovery is not going as quickly as expected and that the initial estimate of a three-month layoff could end up being "a bit longer."

Mertesacker, meanwhile, remains nearly a month away from being fully match fit again.

"He's on the pitch, and close to coming back now. It's still three or four weeks out, but no more," Wenger said of Mertesacker, who was handed the club captaincy last summer despite the injury.

Wenger said that while he wants to keep both players because of their qualities on the pitch, they are also important "for their mental guidance."

"We need to have a balance between youth and experience and they are important in that as well," Wenger said.

Cazorla's injury has created a shortage of central midfielders for the Gunners, with Francis Coquelin also sidelined for up to a month with a hamstring problem and Mohamed Elneny away at the African Nations Cup with Egypt.

Wenger, though, insisted he has no regrets about letting Jack Wilshere go on loan for the full season at Bournemouth despite admitting that this would have been a good time to have the England international available.

Wilshere wanted to go on loan in order to get regular playing time after falling down the pecking order at Arsenal following two seasons ruined by injuries.

"Yes, I could use him now. But if he had not played until now, he would not be ready maybe to play now," Wenger said. "You know that at some stage you could need the player.

"But at the start [of the season] you have to have the right balance between competition and chances to play for the player. Still today I think it was the right decision for him to play [regularly at Bournemouth]."

