Olympiakos' Omar Elabdellaoui eyed by West Ham, Bournemouth, Hull - source

West Ham United, Bournemouth and Hull City are weighing up moves for Olympiakos defender Omar Elabdellaoui, sources close to the Greek club have told ESPN FC.

Elabdellaoui's future at Olympiakos has been the subject of speculation for some time with the former Manchester City player coming close to joining Manchester United during the last January transfer window only for the move to fall through.

West Ham are in the market for a right-back as it has been a problematic position for them, and they have been forced to play Michail Antonio and now Havard Nordtveit out of position to fill the role.

Bournemouth are also looking to strengthen their full-back options and have been keeping tabs on Elabdellaoui, while Hull are also ready to enter the race with new boss Marco Silva a big admirer, having worked with the defender during his time in charge of Olympiakos.

Olympiakos could consider loaning out Elabdellaoui with a view to a permanent deal, while the fact that he qualifies as a homegrown player may make him an attractive proposition to Premier League clubs.

The 25-year-old was a regular in the Olympiakos side for his first two seasons at the club, but has struggled to hold down a place in the starting XI this term, alerting suitors to his possible availability.

The Norway international started his professional career at City after joining from Norwegian club Skeid at 16 years old. The full-back caught the eye at City's academy, but never played for the club's first-team before leaving for Eintracht Braunschweig in 2013 and then Olympiakos a season later.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.