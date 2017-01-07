Conte: Chelsea 'have ideas' about transfers but don't need defender

The FC crew debate which player has been the player of the year in the Premier League through 20 matches.

LONDON -- Antonio Conte has said Chelsea have "some ideas" about players to sign in January but does not see an urgent need to bring a central defender to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been linked with a number of defenders both in the Premier League and across Europe despite signing David Luiz and Marcos Alonso in the summer, and have significant money available following the £60 million sale of Oscar to Shanghai SIPG.

But with Kurt Zouma set to make his first competitive appearance for 11 months in Sunday's FA Cup third round home clash with Peterborough and John Terry nearing full fitness after a muscle injury, Conte is happy with the defensive options at his disposal.

Asked whether Chelsea were making significant progress on January targets, he said: "We are not close, no. But we have some ideas about this. We are working around these ideas.

"I'm not sure about it [making January signings] because I have a group of players, a squad that are working very well. They're showing me great commitment, and I'm pleased to work with these players.

"In January it's always difficult to buy great players, class signings. It's very difficult to buy important players because the other teams don't want to sell.

"For this reason it's important to find the right solution. To buy only to buy, I don't like."

Speaking about whether Zouma's return lessened Chelsea's need to sign a centre-back, Conte said: "I don't think we need another central defender."

Chelsea confirmed their second outgoing of the January window on Friday with the news that John Obi Mikel has joined Tianjin TEDA.

Mikel, who had six months remaining on his contract, becomes the third Chelsea squad player to move to China in the last 12 months following the departures of Ramires and Oscar -- and Conte hopes he will be the last.

"I hope we can finish with China for now," the manager added. "I hope that the offers from China finish with Mikel and Oscar.

"I think that it's important now to remain with this squad. We are fighting this season, we started in the right way and it's important to remain with the same players."

