Conte: Chelsea 'have ideas' about transfers but don't need defender

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: United offer Griezmann huge deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Elabdellaoui eyed by Prem trio - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Antonio Conte

Conte: Chelsea 'have ideas' about transfers

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Hogan to cost West Ham £12.5m - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Utd yet to accept Schneiderlin, Depay bids

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Pogba 'proud' of Griezmann's progress

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Alli targeted by Chinese clubs - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Badstuber loan perfect for Bayern and City

Transfers Jonathan Smith and Mark Lovell
Read
Roberto Gagliardini Atalanta

Gagliardini's Inter Milan move held up

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring the only goal in Bayern Munich's 1-0 win against Atleti.

Lewa rejected €40m China offer - agent

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Johnstone one of England's best young keepers - Bruce

Aston Villa Arindam Rej
Read
Alexis Sanchez

Wenger sure Sanchez will sign extension

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Arsenal supporters will hope to see Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil celebrating many an Arsenal goal for years to come.

Keown: Wenger future affecting Ozil, Sanchez talks

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Roma not big enough for Sansom - Nicollin

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Liverpool's Chirivella loaned to Go Ahead Eagles

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Transfer Rater: Jose Fonte to Man United?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Burke enjoying Leipzig, doubts Cash deal

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Victor Osimhen Nigeria

Osimhen: Wolfsburg was right move for me

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Luiz Gustavo: I haven't heard from Nice

Wolfsburg Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Conca leaves Oscar big shoes to fill

Chinese Super League John Duerden
Read
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Conte: Chelsea 'have ideas' about transfers but don't need defender

The FC crew debate which player has been the player of the year in the Premier League through 20 matches.

LONDON -- Antonio Conte has said Chelsea have "some ideas" about players to sign in January but does not see an urgent need to bring a central defender to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been linked with a number of defenders both in the Premier League and across Europe despite signing David Luiz and Marcos Alonso in the summer, and have significant money available following the £60 million sale of Oscar to Shanghai SIPG.

But with Kurt Zouma set to make his first competitive appearance for 11 months in Sunday's FA Cup third round home clash with Peterborough and John Terry nearing full fitness after a muscle injury, Conte is happy with the defensive options at his disposal.

Asked whether Chelsea were making significant progress on January targets, he said: "We are not close, no. But we have some ideas about this. We are working around these ideas.

"I'm not sure about it [making January signings] because I have a group of players, a squad that are working very well. They're showing me great commitment, and I'm pleased to work with these players.

"In January it's always difficult to buy great players, class signings. It's very difficult to buy important players because the other teams don't want to sell.

Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte says he wants Chelsea to find 'the right solution' in the window.

"For this reason it's important to find the right solution. To buy only to buy, I don't like."

Speaking about whether Zouma's return lessened Chelsea's need to sign a centre-back, Conte said: "I don't think we need another central defender."

Chelsea confirmed their second outgoing of the January window on Friday with the news that John Obi Mikel has joined Tianjin TEDA.

Mikel, who had six months remaining on his contract, becomes the third Chelsea squad player to move to China in the last 12 months following the departures of Ramires and Oscar -- and Conte hopes he will be the last.

"I hope we can finish with China for now," the manager added. "I hope that the offers from China finish with Mikel and Oscar.

"I think that it's important now to remain with this squad. We are fighting this season, we started in the right way and it's important to remain with the same players."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.