Manchester United's Paul Pogba 'proud' of Antoine Griezmann

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: United offer Griezmann huge deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Pogba 'proud' of Griezmann's progress

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Alli targeted by Chinese clubs - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Badstuber loan perfect for Bayern and City

Transfers Jonathan Smith and Mark Lovell
Read
Roberto Gagliardini Atalanta

Gagliardini's Inter Milan move held up

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring the only goal in Bayern Munich's 1-0 win against Atleti.

Lewa rejected €40m China offer - agent

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Johnstone one of England's best young keepers - Bruce

Aston Villa Arindam Rej
Read
Alexis Sanchez

Wenger sure Sanchez will sign extension

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Arsenal supporters will hope to see Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil celebrating many an Arsenal goal for years to come.

Keown: Wenger future affecting Ozil, Sanchez talks

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Roma not big enough for Sansom - Nicollin

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Liverpool's Chirivella loaned to Go Ahead Eagles

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Transfer Rater: Jose Fonte to Man United?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Burke enjoying Leipzig, doubts Cash deal

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Victor Osimhen Nigeria

Osimhen: Wolfsburg was right move for me

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Luiz Gustavo: I haven't heard from Nice

Wolfsburg Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Conca leaves Oscar big shoes to fill

Chinese Super League John Duerden
Read
Spartak Moscow midfielder Quincy Promes

Should Liverpool sign Quincy Promes?

FC United Michael Yokhin
Read

Udoh: Why Mikel chose to move to China

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read

Mikel to leave Chelsea for Tianjin TEDA

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

West Ham hint at £20m offer for Dembele

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Manchester United's Paul Pogba 'proud' of Antoine Griezmann

The FC crew answer your tweets on Dele Alli and Paul Pogba's potential, Real's win over Sevilla and the Prem top-four race.

Paul Pogba has expressed his pride at seeing Antoine Griezmann establish himself as one of the leading attackers in the world as speculation mounts that the two could soon be playing together at Manchester United as well as with France.

Atletico Madrid's Griezmann has been linked with a big-money switch to Old Trafford either in the January transfer window or this summer, and he has spoken in the past of wanting to play with Pogba at club level one day.

Pogba and Griezmann are friends off the pitch and played central roles in helping France to the Euro 2016 final on home soil, with the latter finishing as the tournament's top scorer with six goals.

"I'm very proud of him. I know what he's been through,'' Pogba told FIFA's official website. "When he arrived at Atletico Madrid the first year, he wasn't playing all the time, he was on the bench. He talked to me, saying he was frustrated, that it was hard as he wasn't playing.

Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba are teammates with France.

"After that he kept working hard, and now he's one of the three nominees for the Best FIFA Men's Player Award. I'm very happy for him, especially to see a French player doing so well.''

Griezmann will vie with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the award on Jan. 9

Pogba believes Ronaldo and Messi can be beaten when it comes to individual awards, saying: "Of course, there are other players who can do that. We have Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] at Manchester United. Even he could do it. He's 35 years old, but the way he's playing, the way he's scoring goals, you can see that he's been in the top level for more than 10 years.''

Pogba himself was named in the 23-man shortlist for FIFA's award but says he will not be satisfied until he wins it.

He said: "I'm still far away. It's good to be in the top 10, five or three but that's not really what I'm about. If I'm in the top three, I want to be the No. 1 -- so that means I'm still very far away.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.