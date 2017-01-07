Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Next

 By Peter O'Rourke
Tottenham's Dele Alli targeted by Chinese Super League - sources

Find out which two midfielders beat Dele Alli to the 20-goal landmark in this week's 'five things you didn't know'.

Tottenham Hotspur and England star Dele Alli is the latest player to be targeted by the big-spending Chinese Super League, sources in China have told ESPN FC.

Sources have told ESPN FC that interested clubs in China have enlisted the help of top European brokers to try and do a deal for Alli, with his suitors ready to pay the 20-year-old up to $1 million (£809,323) a week net.

A number Chinese clubs are preparing a big-money move to try to lure the in-form midfielder away from Tottenham as they look to raise the profile of the game in China.

Chinese clubs have recently made some significant additions, with former Manchester City forward Carlos Tevez signing for Shanghai Shenhua and Brazil midfielder Oscar moving to Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea in a deal worth £60m.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Alexis Sanchez are among other high-profile players to be linked with moves to China.

Alli has now emerged as a major target for the biggest and richest clubs in China with the 20-year-old establishing himself as one of the best young players in Europe.

Don Hutchison explains why he believes Dele Alli can continue to impress after his two goals against Chelsea on Wednesday.

The former MK Dons youngster brought his tally for the season to 10 goals in 19 games with his match-winning double against Premier League leaders Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Alli has scored 20 Premier League goals in 52 matches, achieving that feat quicker than former England internationals and Premier League icons Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and David Beckham.

Alli's rise to prominence for club and country over the last 18 months has also seen him attract interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, but even they could not match the riches on offer from China.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has said Alli is worth at least £50m, and believes midfielder has the ability to be among the best players in Europe for the next decade.

Alli, who was named PFA Young Player of the Year in his debut season at Tottenham, was rewarded with a new six-year deal at White Hart Lane in September.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

