 By Ben Gladwell
Roberto Gagliardini's Inter Milan move held up, set for final Atalanta game

Roberto Gagliardini Atalanta
Roberto Gagliardini is set to move to Inter Milan.

Roberto Gagliardini is set to make one final appearance for Atalanta this weekend as his move to Inter Milan is put on hold for a few more days.

Gagliardini, 22, who was recently called up for a training camp with the senior Italy squad, is reported to have already passed a medical and agreed terms with Inter, although the Nerazzurri owners have yet to sanction the financial outlay.

The Italy under-21 international has continued to train with Atalanta this week and their coach Giampiero Gasperini confirmed that he will be called up for the clash with Chievo on Sunday, as long as his transfer does not go through before.

"Of course he will [be called up]," Gasperini told Mediaset. "If nothing happens beforehand, then I plan on calling him up. We'll have to see [if he plays]."

Lui Jun, general manager of Inter's owners the Suning Group, and his advisor Steven Zhang are both due in Milan next week to finalise a deal for Gagliardini, based on an initial loan followed by an obligation to sign the midfielder in the summer for a total fee in the region of €25 million.

Financial fair play restrictions are preventing Inter from signing Gagliardini outright this winter, but the player's agent Giuseppe Riso still expects his client to become an Inter player next week.

"I've got a meeting with Inter on Monday or Tuesday and I think everything will work out fine," Riso told Sky Sport Italia. "Until we have this meeting, we are not speaking to any other clubs, we're just waiting for Inter. It's just a matter of time needed for these things to go through due to the different time zones.

"Roberto is relaxed. I don't know if he will play this Sunday, you would have to ask Gasperini."

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

