Arsene Wenger's future affecting Ozil, Sanchez contract talks - Keown

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop discusses Alexis Sanchez's frustrations at Arsenal this season.

Don Hutchison believes Cohen Bramall is the wrong choice for Arsenal, and that they need a top-quality left-back instead.

Arsene Wenger has said that he understands Alexis Sanchez's frustration after Arsenal's 3-3 draw away to Bournemouth.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown thinks the uncertainty surrounding Arsene Wenger's future is affecting the club's contract talks with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Ozil and Sanchez have yet to pen new long-term deals with the Gunners despite ongoing discussions, and Keown thinks they are stalling to see whether Wenger will stay at the club after this season.

Wenger's contract expires in the summer and the Frenchman has said he will not make a decision on whether to stay until the end of the campaign. Ozil and Sanchez have 18 months left to run on their deals.

"The difficulty for Arsenal right now is that ordinarily Arsene Wenger would be sitting on a long-term deal, which gives more stability to the team and means players don't have an extra reason not to commit to a new contract," Keown wrote in his weekly column for the Daily Mail.

"Right now, Sanchez and Ozil might be keeping an eye on Wenger's contract, which expires at the end of the season, and stalling over their new deals because of this.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil both have 18 months left to run on their Arsenal contracts.

"Wenger brought them both to the club so he will have been a big part of the reason they decided to sign in the first place. Wenger has a global appeal that shouldn't be overlooked, and if he decides to leave at the end of the season, Arsenal might have to convince Sanchez and Ozil to sign new deals with a new manager at the club, which could be a problem."

Wenger has previously rejected the notion that the duo's future at the club is linked to his own, saying in October: "I want them to commit to the club because they believe they are in the right place."

And Keown, the former centre-back who made more than 400 appearances for the Gunners and was a senior member of the 2003-04 "Invincibles" squad, added that Ozil and Sanchez are in a stronger position because they are both in the same situation.

"I think if it was just one of them nearing the end of their contract, they would have signed by now," Keown wrote. "But these two players are linked -- they arrived at a similar time as the club's first two real big-money signings, and have become the two most important players in attack. They play very well together, and one will want to make sure that if he signs a new deal his partner in crime will too

"Winning a Premier League title would give both these players a deeper connection with the club and one less reason to leave, but it's looking less and less likely that Arsenal are going to do so this season. We are approaching a delicate time in the club's history, that is for sure."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.