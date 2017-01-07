Arsene Wenger's future affecting Ozil, Sanchez contract talks - Keown

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: United offer Griezmann huge deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Alexis Sanchez

Wenger sure Sanchez will sign extension

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Arsenal supporters will hope to see Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil celebrating many an Arsenal goal for years to come.

Keown: Wenger future affecting Ozil, Sanchez talks

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Roma not big enough for Sansom - Nicollin

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Liverpool's Chirivella loaned to Go Ahead Eagles

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Burke enjoying Leipzig, doubts Cash deal

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Victor Osimhen Nigeria

Osimhen: Wolfsburg was right move for me

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Luiz Gustavo: I haven't heard from Nice

Wolfsburg Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Conca leaves Oscar big shoes to fill

Chinese Super League John Duerden
Read
Spartak Moscow midfielder Quincy Promes

Should Liverpool sign Quincy Promes?

FC United Michael Yokhin
Read

Udoh: Why Mikel chose to move to China

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read

Mikel to leave Chelsea for Tianjin TEDA

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

West Ham hint at £20m offer for Dembele

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Yunus Malli

Wolfsburg sign midfielder Malli from Mainz

Transfers Associated Press
Read
Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco

Tiemoue Bakayoko on Chelsea's wish list

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Union sign Wijnaldum, brother of Georginio

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
After winning a league and cup double in Italy with Juventus earlier this year, Carlos Tevez has just achieved the same feat at Boca Juniors in Argentina.

China government eyes transfer regulation

Transfers Michael Church
Read

Chelsea's Brown set for loan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Swansea City unveil Paul Clement as their new manager at The Liberty Stadium.

Clement: Transfers 'need to be done quickly'

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Metz acquire striker Diabate on loan

Transfers PA Sport
Read
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Arsene Wenger's future affecting Ozil, Sanchez contract talks - Keown

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop discusses Alexis Sanchez's frustrations at Arsenal this season.
Don Hutchison believes Cohen Bramall is the wrong choice for Arsenal, and that they need a top-quality left-back instead.
Arsene Wenger has said that he understands Alexis Sanchez's frustration after Arsenal's 3-3 draw away to Bournemouth.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown thinks the uncertainty surrounding Arsene Wenger's future is affecting the club's contract talks with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Ozil and Sanchez have yet to pen new long-term deals with the Gunners despite ongoing discussions, and Keown thinks they are stalling to see whether Wenger will stay at the club after this season.

Wenger's contract expires in the summer and the Frenchman has said he will not make a decision on whether to stay until the end of the campaign. Ozil and Sanchez have 18 months left to run on their deals.

"The difficulty for Arsenal right now is that ordinarily Arsene Wenger would be sitting on a long-term deal, which gives more stability to the team and means players don't have an extra reason not to commit to a new contract," Keown wrote in his weekly column for the Daily Mail.

"Right now, Sanchez and Ozil might be keeping an eye on Wenger's contract, which expires at the end of the season, and stalling over their new deals because of this.

Arsenal supporters will hope to see Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil celebrating many an Arsenal goal for years to come.
Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil both have 18 months left to run on their Arsenal contracts.

"Wenger brought them both to the club so he will have been a big part of the reason they decided to sign in the first place. Wenger has a global appeal that shouldn't be overlooked, and if he decides to leave at the end of the season, Arsenal might have to convince Sanchez and Ozil to sign new deals with a new manager at the club, which could be a problem."

Wenger has previously rejected the notion that the duo's future at the club is linked to his own, saying in October: "I want them to commit to the club because they believe they are in the right place."

And Keown, the former centre-back who made more than 400 appearances for the Gunners and was a senior member of the 2003-04 "Invincibles" squad, added that Ozil and Sanchez are in a stronger position because they are both in the same situation.

"I think if it was just one of them nearing the end of their contract, they would have signed by now," Keown wrote. "But these two players are linked -- they arrived at a similar time as the club's first two real big-money signings, and have become the two most important players in attack. They play very well together, and one will want to make sure that if he signs a new deal his partner in crime will too

"Winning a Premier League title would give both these players a deeper connection with the club and one less reason to leave, but it's looking less and less likely that Arsenal are going to do so this season. We are approaching a delicate time in the club's history, that is for sure."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.