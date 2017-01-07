Morgan Sanson will go to a bigger club than Roma - Montpellier president

Morgan Sanson has emerged as a star in Ligue 1.

Montpellier president Louis Nicollin has said highly-rated midfielder Morgan Sanson will not move to Roma when he leaves, claiming: "That's not a big club."

Sanson, 22, has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in the French top flight since joining Montpellier from Le Mans in 2013.

He has contributed three goals and five assists in 19 league games this season and is under contract until 2018.

Nicollin told La Provence he would let the France Under-21 international go if the price was right -- but said Roma would not be his destination.

"No, that's not a big club. There are bigger ones. We'll wait, we'll see, we're not in a hurry," he said.

"I think he'll go abroad. He's in demand from some big clubs."

Nicollin added that "between €10 million and €15 million" would convince him to sell Sanson, who has also been linked with Premier League clubs Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion.

