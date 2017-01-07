Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella loaned to Go Ahead Eagles

Pedro Chirivella will seek to gain first-team experience on loan at Go Ahead Eagles.

Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella has joined Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles on a loan until the end of the season.

The move presents former Valencia trainee Chirivella, 19, with the opportunity of regular first-team football, having not managed to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

Chirivella, who moved to Merseyside in 2013, made his Liverpool debut in the Europa League in September 2015 and has made five appearances for the senior side in total.

He has only featured for the under-23s side this season after injury halted his preparations for the start of the campaign.

