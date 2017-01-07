Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Next

 By Stephan Uersfeld
Oliver Burke living RB Leipzig dream but not expecting Matty Cash deal

The ESPN FC crew discuss Leipzig's chances of making the Champions League and who the funniest member of the panel is.
The FC crew discuss what Bayern Munich's victory over RB Leipzig means for Carlo Ancelotti and his team moving forward.

Oliver Burke has told Bild he is living the dream at RB Leipzig but played down suggestions former Nottingham Forest teammate Matty Cash could join him at the Bundesliga club.

Scotland international Burke, 19, joined Leipzig from Forest for a reported fee of €15 million in August and has since played in 13 matches for the surprise title challengers.

"It was an outstanding year -- getting the contract at Leipzig and in the Bundesliga," Burke said at the club's training camp in Portugal. "A dream came true."

Burke, who has contributed one goal and two assists, has only made one start for second-placed Leipzig but is happy to bide his time.

"The team's on a roll and I have to wait in line and continue to put my foot on the gas," he said.

"It's clear the coach can't change a successful team, but we're in preseason now. I'll work hard and want to pay back the trust they have in me. If I get my chance, I'll take it."

Oliver Burke has predominantly been used as a substitute so far at RB Leipzig.

Burke said the first couple of months in the Bundesliga had been a period of adjustment as he needed to learn coach Ralph Hasenhuttl's hard-running style of football.

"It's very demanding to internalise the pressing," he said. "It's not enough to work hard. You need to work much harder. But it's great to see how the hard work pays off at the weekend."

This week, English papers reported that Cash could follow Burke to Leipzig in the January window, but the Scotland international said he doubted the versatile 19-year-old would make the switch.

"He would have contacted me if there was something to it," Burke said. "He was one of my best friends at Nottingham Forest."

German football magazine kicker also reported on Friday that, according to their sources, Leipzig are currently not interested in signing the midfielder, who has been operating in a wing-back role amid injury problems at Forest.

Elsewhere, RB head of football Oliver Mintzlaff confirmed in kicker that Leipzig are hoping to take 18-year-old defender Dayot Upamecano from Red Bull Salzburg, their Austrian sister club.

"I am not his agent, and it's obvious that Salzburg would rather keep him, but everyone knows that this player is at a premium for many top clubs, also in Germany," Mintzlaff, who has responsibility for both clubs, said.

"As it is with every transfer it's about the interaction of the club, the player, his agent and the different options."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

