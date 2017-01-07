Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Next

 By Stephan Uersfeld
Victor Osimhen: Wolfsburg switch was right move to begin my career

Victor Osimhen Nigeria
Victor Osimhen starred for Nigeria at the Under-17 World Cup.
Victor Osimhen has said he believes Wolfsburg is the "right place" to get his career started.

Osimhen, an 18-year-old Nigeria youth international, has linked up with the Bundesliga side a year after agreeing to join them amid interest from both Tottenham and Arsenal.

In November 2015, Spurs reportedly made contact with representatives from the Ultimate Strikers Academy, where the youngster learned his trade.

However, last January Wolfsburg signed Osimhen and agreed a partnership with the Nigerian football school.

"There were many clubs who were interested in me," he said. "But I chose Wolfsburg because I think it's the right place to get my career started.

"If I had joined Arsenal, for instance, I would not have made my way into the first team that fast."

Wolfsburg coach Valerien Ismael said the club would allow Osimhen time to settle in Germany, praising him for "already possessing a great presence in attack."

He added: "He has a good eye for goal and is fast for a lad of his height. He does need to build up a bit physically and get used to how football is played in Germany, but we intend to help him take those steps."

Osimhen was one of the stars of the 2015 Under-17 World Cup in Chile and helped Nigeria lift the trophy with 10 goals in seven games, which won him the tournament's Golden Boot.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

