Wolfsburg's Luiz Gustavo has not heard from Nice and could stay at club

Luiz Gustavo joined Wolfsburg from Bayern Munich in 2013.

Wolfsburg midfielder Luiz Gustavo has said he has not heard anything from Nice despite being linked with a move to the Ligue 1 leaders.

Gustavo, 29, started the season as Wolfsburg's captain, but his future at the club is far from certain and he is reported to be a target for both Nice and Inter Milan.

In early December, Wolfsburg coach Valerien Ismael said the former Bayern Munich player, 29, "can't help us right now" and demoted him to the bench before recalling him for the final two games of 2016.

"I have not heard from Nice," Gustavo told reporters at Wolfsburg's winter training camp in Spain.

"If something comes up, we'll need to talk. I am happy here, and if nothing comes up I'll gladly stay. It's the same every year -- but I am still here."

Ismael said "anything can happen" before the end of the transfer window, while sporting director Olaf Rebbe added: "Should we receive an offer, we'll consider it. But it doesn't mean that Luiz can leave."

