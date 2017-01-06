Wolfsburg sign Turkey midfielder Yunus Malli from Mainz
Wolfsburg have reinforced for their relegation battle by bringing in Turkey attacking midfielder Yunus Malli from Bundesliga rival Mainz.
The Bundesliga club say the 24-year-old Malli signed a deal to 2021 after a medical on Thursday at the team's training camp in La Manga, Spain.
He will be presented on Friday with the No. 10 jersey vacated by Julian Draxler, who left to join Paris Saint-Germain.
Top addition!�� @yunusmalli10 signs from @1FSVMainz05 ➡️ https://t.co/CcLCtnX43H pic.twitter.com/u25wS8o4Pt- VfL Wolfsburg EN (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) January 5, 2017
Malli scored 29 goals and set up 19 more in 129 league games for Mainz, his input a major factor in them reaching the Europa League last season.
Kicker reports Wolfsburg will pay a transfer fee of €12.5 million and that a clause in Malli's contract permitted him leave for less in the summer, before Wolfsburg decided to move sooner.
