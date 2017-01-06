Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
LIVE 80'
Leg 1
Game Details
Cameroon
Congo DR
2
0
FT
Game Details
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC Jan 6, 2017
Game Details
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC Jan 6, 2017
Game Details
Next
ESPN FC
Philadelphia signs Giliano Wijnaldum, the brother of Liverpool's Georginio

Giliano Wijnaldum has completed a move to the Philadelphia Union.

The Philadelphia Union acquired left-back Giliano Wijnaldum -- the little brother of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum -- as a discovery signing on Thursday.

Giliano Wijnaldum, 24, had been playing for second-tier club Bochum in Germany. Details of the transfer were not revealed.

The defender previously played for Union sporting director Earnie Stewart when the former U.S. international held the same position at AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands.

"We're pleased to welcome Giliano to Philadelphia Union and are excited about the talent he adds to our defensive corps," Stewart said in a statement. "As a young player who I have worked with before in the Netherlands, I know firsthand the potential he brings to our club. We are eager to integrate him within the squad and believe he has a bright future with the Union."

Giliano Wijnaldum is less than two years younger than his brother Georginio, who played for the Netherlands at the 2014 World Cup and has impressed since moving to Liverpool this season.

Comments

