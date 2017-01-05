West Ham's website hints at £20m offer for Celtic's Moussa Dembele

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Cameroon
Congo DR
2
0
FT
Game Details
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details


United to match Pogba wages for Griezmann

Transfer Talk ESPN staff


West Ham hint at £20m offer for Dembele

Transfers ESPN staff

Yunus Malli

Wolfsburg sign midfielder Malli from Mainz

Transfers Associated Press

Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco

Tiemoue Bakayoko on Chelsea's wish list

Transfer Talk ESPN staff


Union sign Wijnaldum, brother of Georginio

Transfers ESPN staff

After winning a league and cup double in Italy with Juventus earlier this year, Carlos Tevez has just achieved the same feat at Boca Juniors in Argentina.

China government eyes transfer regulation

Transfers Michael Church


Chelsea's Brown set for loan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke

Swansea City unveil Paul Clement as their new manager at The Liberty Stadium.

Clement: Transfers 'need to be done quickly'

Transfers ESPN staff


Metz acquire striker Diabate on loan

Transfers PA Sport


Fonte hands in Saints transfer request

Transfers ESPN staff


Stars with contracts ending this summer

Transfers ESPN staff


Muller to 'play a lot of games' - Ancelotti

Transfers Mark Lovell


Defoe interested in West Ham return - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke

Ricardo Pereira in action for Porto against Academica.

Wenger denies interest in Porto's Pereira

Transfers Mattias Karen

Ademola Lookman in action for England under-20 against Germany under-20.

Lookman signs for Everton from Charlton

Transfers ESPN staff

Chile's Eduardo Vargas and Alexis Sanchez celebrate after scoring a goal against Panama.

Vargas move to Sevilla unlikely - Sampaoli

Transfers Adriana Garcia


Would you sign Jermain Defoe?

Transfers ESPN staff


Liverpool's Ilori to join Reading - source

Transfers Glenn Price


Utd's Johnstone joins Villa on loan, Pereira returns

Transfers Arindam Rej


PSG play down Sakho, Alario speculation

Transfers Jonathan Johnson

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
West Ham's website hints at £20m offer for Celtic's Moussa Dembele

Moussa Dembele has done well at Celtic since moving from Fulham.

West Ham hinted at a £20 million offer for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele in a cryptic report on their official website on Thursday.

A regular feature labelled "The Insider" by an anonymous writer whose comments are "not necessarily the views of West Ham United" said the London club have made "a bid of £20 million" for a "player from Scotland."

However, multiple reports on Thursday night said Celtic had yet to receive any official bids for Dembele.

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic earlier refused to comment on reports that Dembele was one of his main January targets, but he had discussed his interest in Brentford striker Scott Hogan and Sunderland forward Jermaine Defoe moments earlier at a media conference.

The article also said West Ham had made an £8m bid had been made for a Championship player and a £6m offer was issued for a Premier League player.

Dembele has scored 19 goals in 36 games since arriving from Fulham in a four-year deal in the summer for a development fee of about £500,000. The 20-year-old further cemented his hero status among the club's support by netting his fifth goal against Rangers in Celtic's 2-1 victory at Ibrox on Saturday.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has consistently stated that Celtic will not sell Dembele this month and the club will likely be emboldened by the fact that Virgil van Dijk is being touted for a £50m move 18 months after leaving Parkhead for Southampton in a £13m deal.

Dembele has also shown his potential to a wider audience outside of Scotland this season, hitting a spectacular double for France under-21s against England and scoring three times in the Champions League group stages.

Rodgers is keen to add to his squad ahead of another European campaign and Celtic are working on finalising a £2.8m move for 19-year-old Ivorian midfielder Kouassi Eboue from FC Krasnodar.

Simone Zaza
On-loan Simone Zaza will not play again for West Ham, Slaven Bilic says.

Bilic also confirmed on Thursday that Simone Zaza has played his final game for West Ham.

Zaza failed to impress after joining the Hammers on loan from Juventus in the summer, and with an automatic transfer reportedly set to drigger if he plays four more games, Bilic said he will not return.

"He is still our player until he goes somewhere but mainly because of the situation with his contract he is finished here," he said.

"Unfortunately we had to judge him on six, seven, eight games which is not a big pattern to judge a player in general.

"He is definitely a good player but like many times in football, it just didn't happen."

On Hogan, Bilic added: "He's a good player. I watched him a few times. He is very sharp, quick -- a good finisher, doing it in Championship. He's young and a good prospect."

Information from Press Association Sport was used in this report.

