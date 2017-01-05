Chelsea's Izzy Brown to join Huddersfield Town on loan - sources

Izzy Brown has made one Premier League appearance for Chelsea.

Chelsea youngster Izzy Brown is set to join Huddersfield Town on loan after his loan spell at Rotherham United was cut short, sources close to the club have told ESPN FC.

Brown, 19, joined Rotherham on loan at the start of the season and he has been one of their shining lights in a disappointing season for the Millers.

The England under-19 international has scored three goals and recorded on five assists in 20 games for Rotherham despite their struggles at the bottom of the Championship table.

Chelsea have now decided to recall Brown from Rotherham and send him to another club so that he can continue to gain valuable first-team experience.

A number of clubs have expressed an interest in Brown, but Huddersfield have moved quickly to agree a deal to bring Brown to the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield have been a surprise in the Championship this season, currently sitting fourth in the table and Terriers boss David Wagner sees Brown as someone who could be a valuable addition to his squad as he looks to maintain their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

Brown is highly rated at Chelsea after joining the club in 2013 from West Bromwich Albion.

The versatile attacker made his first-team debut against his former club West Brom in May 2015 and he had a spell on loan at Vitesse Arnhem last season.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.