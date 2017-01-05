Previous
Paul Clement: Swansea transfer deals 'need to be done quickly'

Swansea's Alan Curtis praised incoming manager Paul Clement, as he revealed he amped up players prior to kickoff.
Swansea caretaker manager Alan Curtis says Swansea finally showed some grit to snatch a much needed win.
Swansea grabbed a big away win over Crystal Palace, the FC crew wonder if Paul Clement is the answer to lead them to safety.

New Swansea City head coach Paul Clement aims to get to work quickly in the January transfer window.

Clement arrives with Swansea 19th in the Premier League, but following a 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace on Tuesday they are only one point from safety.

"We have had lots of discussions with the owners already about how we can improve the team during this window," Clement told a news conference at his official unveiling.

"It needs to be done quickly, but at the moment I am gathering information on the players who are already here and I think it's only fair that they get the opportunity to show what they can do.

"The club were discussing targets before I came in. Those targets are known to me, and I bring some of my own ideas about where I think we need to strengthen and on some players I like."

Clement, who has coached alongside Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, also said saving Swansea from relegation was his biggest challenge yet but that he has a good feeling about it.

"It's a big task. It's a big task to work at Bayern Munich or Chelsea, but it's absolutely a different thing being the head coach compared to being assistant manager," Clement added.

"It's a bigger task for me personally because ultimately I take a lot of responsibility for what's going to happen here -- picking the team, deciding the setup and the tactics and also playing a part in recruitment.

"I shoulder a lot of responsibility, but I am absolutely up for the challenge. I said to the players that I am with them. I could have stayed at Bayern but I wanted a new challenge, and I can sense already that this is going to be really exciting. I have got a good feeling about it."

