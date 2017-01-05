Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Cameroon
Congo DR
2
0
FT
Game Details
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Southampton's Jose Fonte hands in transfer request - director of football

Claude Puel says Everton were simply more clinical than them, and that they must rebound after their third straight loss.

Southampton captain Jose Fonte has asked to leave the club, director of football Les Reed has confirmed.

Fonte, 33, who was a target of Manchester United and Arsenal last summer, has 18 months left to run on his current Saints deal.

The Portugal international denied speculation last month that he had rejected a new contract from Southampton and said that the club had told him he would not be offered a new deal.

However, Reed has since said that Fonte was offered fresh terms by Southampton but he chose to knock them back in hope of moving on.

"He's had several opportunities to improve the contract situation. He's reserved his right not to do that," Reed told BBC Radio Solent. "He's made it very clear he would like to explore the opportunities for a transfer.

Jose Fonte has been at Southampton since 2010

"That's where we are at the moment, Jose wants to leave the club. He's formally asked for a transfer.

"What was offered to Jose was, in my view, quite significant off the back of the contract he signed in October 2015.

"Six months later we were prepared to improve that contract and extend it. He has turned down the opportunity to increase his salary, and he's turned down the opportunity to get another permanent year on his contract."

Reed added that Southampton have not yet received any offers for Fonte.

The defender, who helped Portugal win Euro 2016, has been at Southampton since their days in League One, joining from Crystal Palace in 2010.

