Thomas Muller to 'play a lot of games' for Bayern Munich - Carlo Ancelotti

Muller, 27, started in 16 of a possible 24 matches during the first half of this season and played the full 90 minutes nine times, scoring three goals in all competitions. He also failed to score for Germany at Euro 2016.

On Wednesday, Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus told Sport Bild he believed there was "no place for Muller in Ancelotti's system."

However, speaking at the club's winter training camp in Doha, Qatar, Ancelotti said: "I've said repeatedly that he's a very intelligent player. He'll always find a position on the pitch. He's played a lot of games so far and will play a lot of games in the second half of the season. Nothing has changed."

Reacting to Matthaus' comments, Muller, who ended his scoring drought in the Bundesliga after 999 minutes with a goal in their 5-0 home win against Wolfsburg in December said: "Everyone is entitled to their opinion.

"After the Leipzig game it was laid on a plate for him. Personally, I can't deny I would have hoped for a goal or two more, but I expect to score more goals in 2017. I am not going to lose my head over it, especially after what the coach said."

He added: "That only confirms my feeling -- that the coach definitely has a spot for me. And when I look back on my first days back in training, I've scored in every session so far. It's looking good for the second half of the season. 2017 will be a good year."

