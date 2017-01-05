Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Cameroon
Congo DR
2
0
FT
Game Details
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Next
 By Peter O'Rourke
Sunderland's Jermain Defoe interested in returning to West Ham - sources

David Moyes lightheartedly pokes fun at Jurgen Klopp for changing his tactics to stifle Liverpool and earn a crucial draw.

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe is keen on a move back to West Ham United during this month's transfer window, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC.

Sources told ESPN FC earlier this week that West Ham had targeted a move for Defoe as they look to bring in a new striker this month. 

The Hammers' opening offer of £6 million was rejected by Sunderland, but they are expected to come back with an improved bid after asking the Black Cats what price it would take for them to consider selling Defoe.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic spoke of his admiration for former Hammers player Defoe during his news conference ahead of Friday's FA Cup clash with Manchester City.

"I said last time that he does the things that are the most important in football: score goals," Bilic said. "He did that last year and he was probably the main reason Sunderland stayed up. He is doing it again this season, but he is also making chances and making them into goals."

Jermain Defoe is a former West Ham player.

Defoe started his professional career with West Ham, scoring 41 goals before leaving for Tottenham in February 2004.

Sunderland are determined to keep hold of Defoe, who has scored 11 of their 19 goals in the Premier League so far this season.

Sunderland boss David Moyes is aware of the importance of the striker to his side's chances of avoiding relegation and has called on the club to keep hold of him.

Jermaine Jenas has said that he believes his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Defoe would rather return to West Ham than remain at Sunderland.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

Comments

