Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Cameroon
Congo DR
1:30 PM UTC
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Arsene Wenger denies Arsenal interest in Porto's Ricardo Pereira

Don Hutchison believes Cohen Bramall is the wrong choice for Arsenal, and that they need a top-quality left-back instead.
Arsene Wenger has said that he understands Alexis Sanchez's frustration after Arsenal's 3-3 draw away to Bournemouth.
Steve Nicol says Arsenal can't expect to play the way they normally do away from home and expect to come away with results.

LONDON -- Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has denied interest in Porto full-back Ricardo Pereira, and said that he's not planning any buys in the January transfer window.

Pereira has been linked with Arsenal as a possible replacement for backup right-back Mathieu Debuchy, who is expected to leave the club in January.

The Daily Star reported on Thursday that the Gunners were preparing a £20 million bid for the versatile Portuguese defender, who can play on either flank and has impressed during a loan spell at Nice this season.

But when asked at his news conference on Thursday whether Arsenal are interested in Pereira, Wenger said: "No, we are not."

The Frenchman also said the club have yet to receive any concrete offers for Debuchy or fellow right-back Carl Jenkinson, but remain open to offers.

"We'll see what happens," he said, before reiterating that he expects a quiet transfer window. "In our club, who is going out? Nobody at the moment. Who is coming in? Nobody."

However, Arsenal are close to signing 20-year-old left-back Cohen Bramall from seventh-tier club Hednesford, whom Wenger has likened to a young Ashley Cole.

"He's an exceptional physical talent," Wenger told BeIn Sports. "[But] I don't think he's ready, today, to play in the Premier League."

A club source told ESPN FC on Wednesday that the deal could be completed by the end of the week.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

