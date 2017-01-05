England youngster Ademola Lookman signs for Everton from Charlton

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Congo DR
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco

LIVE: Bakayoko on Chelsea's wish list

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Ricardo Pereira in action for Porto against Academica.

Wenger denies interest in Porto's Pereira

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Ademola Lookman in action for England under-20 against Germany under-20.

Lookman signs for Everton from Charlton

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Chile's Eduardo Vargas and Alexis Sanchez celebrate after scoring a goal against Panama.

Vargas move to Sevilla unlikely - Sampaoli

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Would you sign Jermain Defoe?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool's Ilori to join Reading - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Utd's Johnstone joins Villa on loan, Pereira returns

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

PSG play down Sakho, Alario speculation

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Defoe would prefer move back to West Ham - Jenas

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Did a dramatic comeback against Crystal Palace save the season for Swansea?

Llorente hails Chelsea manager Conte

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Middlesbrough duo leave on loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Bakayoko: Chelsea target 'made by Makelele'

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Morgan Schneiderlin

Schneiderlin trains in park to keep fitness

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring Dortmund's opener against Real Madrid.

How could BVB spend Aubameyang cash?

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Read

No loan for Liverpool's Gomez - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Javier Hernandez

Leverkusen not looking to sell Chicharito

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Cian Harries Liverpool trial

Liverpool trialist Harries impresses for U23s

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Banega agent dismisses Juventus talk

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Inter's Gabigol: I just need time to adapt

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Memphis Depay

Depay is not within our means - Nice

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

England youngster Ademola Lookman signs for Everton from Charlton

Ronald Koeman hails the impact of 19-year-old Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and how he brought something different to the pitch.

Everton have announced the signing of Ademola Lookman from Charlton on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Lookman, 19, plays as a winger and has impressed for Charlton in League One this season, scoring five goals and assisting two in 21 appearances.

The England under-20 international said on Everton's official website: "It feels great to be an Everton player. As soon as I heard about Everton's interest I knew this would be the right place for me.

"Everton has a big history and I was also attracted by the manager. When you look at what he did at Southampton, and what he does with young players in terms of developing them, that was a big attraction.

"It was great playing in the Championship last season and for the last six months in League One but I feel like I'm ready to make the step up to the Premier League."

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said: "Ademola is a big talent and, at 19 years old, he has a big future in the game. I'm really happy that we've been able to bring him here to the club.

"This is part of the vision we have for the club and it's important to give to young players the opportunity so that the team continues to evolve and improve.

"We believe in the player and in the development of the player which, of course, will take time but he will have a big part to play in the future of the club."

Information from the Press Association was used in this report.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.