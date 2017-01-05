England youngster Ademola Lookman signs for Everton from Charlton

Ronald Koeman hails the impact of 19-year-old Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and how he brought something different to the pitch.

Everton have announced the signing of Ademola Lookman from Charlton on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Lookman, 19, plays as a winger and has impressed for Charlton in League One this season, scoring five goals and assisting two in 21 appearances.

The England under-20 international said on Everton's official website: "It feels great to be an Everton player. As soon as I heard about Everton's interest I knew this would be the right place for me.

"Everton has a big history and I was also attracted by the manager. When you look at what he did at Southampton, and what he does with young players in terms of developing them, that was a big attraction.

"It was great playing in the Championship last season and for the last six months in League One but I feel like I'm ready to make the step up to the Premier League."

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said: "Ademola is a big talent and, at 19 years old, he has a big future in the game. I'm really happy that we've been able to bring him here to the club.

"This is part of the vision we have for the club and it's important to give to young players the opportunity so that the team continues to evolve and improve.

"We believe in the player and in the development of the player which, of course, will take time but he will have a big part to play in the future of the club."

Information from the Press Association was used in this report.

