Hoffenheim's Eduardo Vargas unlikely to join Sevilla - Jorge Sampaoli

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Congo DR
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco

LIVE: Bakayoko on Chelsea's wish list

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Defoe interested in West Ham return - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Ricardo Pereira in action for Porto against Academica.

Wenger denies interest in Porto's Pereira

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Ademola Lookman in action for England under-20 against Germany under-20.

Lookman signs for Everton from Charlton

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Chile's Eduardo Vargas and Alexis Sanchez celebrate after scoring a goal against Panama.

Vargas move to Sevilla unlikely - Sampaoli

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Would you sign Jermain Defoe?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool's Ilori to join Reading - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Utd's Johnstone joins Villa on loan, Pereira returns

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

PSG play down Sakho, Alario speculation

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Defoe would prefer move back to West Ham - Jenas

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Did a dramatic comeback against Crystal Palace save the season for Swansea?

Llorente hails Chelsea manager Conte

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Middlesbrough duo leave on loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Bakayoko: Chelsea target 'made by Makelele'

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Morgan Schneiderlin

Schneiderlin trains in park to keep fitness

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring Dortmund's opener against Real Madrid.

How could BVB spend Aubameyang cash?

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Read

No loan for Liverpool's Gomez - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Javier Hernandez

Leverkusen not looking to sell Chicharito

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Cian Harries Liverpool trial

Liverpool trialist Harries impresses for U23s

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Banega agent dismisses Juventus talk

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Inter's Gabigol: I just need time to adapt

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
 By Adriana Garcia
Share
Tweet
   

Hoffenheim's Eduardo Vargas unlikely to join Sevilla - Jorge Sampaoli

Chile's Eduardo Vargas and Alexis Sanchez celebrate after scoring a goal against Panama.
Eduardo Vargas and Jorge Sampaoli worked together with the Chile team.

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has said he is unlikely to be reunited with Hoffenheim forward Eduardo Vargas, a player he coached for Chile, in the transfer window.

Vargas was also linked with a move to the club last summer following the arrival of Sampaoli.

But the coach told AS: "I know Vargas very well but it's complex because, right now, our quota for non-EU players is full."

Vargas, who is under contract with Hoffenheim until June 2019, has scored six goals in six Bundesliga appearances.

The 27-year-old was a reported target for Galatasaray, although reports in Spain claimed Sevilla had not given up hope of signing him.

Vargas reportedly said last summer that he would love to work with Sampaoli again.

Sampaoli added that the addition of a striker was not a "necessity" but "an option that we have to improve what we already have."

He revealed on Monday that Stevan Jovetic, on loan at Inter Milan from Manchester City, was a possible target.

Jovetic, 27, has not started for the club in Serie A this season and could move on this month.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.