Hoffenheim's Eduardo Vargas unlikely to join Sevilla - Jorge Sampaoli

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has said he is unlikely to be reunited with Hoffenheim forward Eduardo Vargas, a player he coached for Chile, in the transfer window.

Vargas was also linked with a move to the club last summer following the arrival of Sampaoli.

But the coach told AS: "I know Vargas very well but it's complex because, right now, our quota for non-EU players is full."

Vargas, who is under contract with Hoffenheim until June 2019, has scored six goals in six Bundesliga appearances.

The 27-year-old was a reported target for Galatasaray, although reports in Spain claimed Sevilla had not given up hope of signing him.

Vargas reportedly said last summer that he would love to work with Sampaoli again.

Sampaoli added that the addition of a striker was not a "necessity" but "an option that we have to improve what we already have."

He revealed on Monday that Stevan Jovetic, on loan at Inter Milan from Manchester City, was a possible target.

Jovetic, 27, has not started for the club in Serie A this season and could move on this month.

