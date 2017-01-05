Liverpool defender Tiago Ilori to join Reading for £3.75m - source

After a game where Liverpool squandered a chance for three points, the FC crew are interested in how the Reds recover.

Reading are on the brink of signing Liverpool defender Tiago Ilori on a permanent deal after a fee was agreed between the two clubs, a source has told ESPN FC.

The Championship side are close to completing a £3.75 million deal to sign the Portuguese defender, who has made just three first-team appearances for the Reds since joining from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £3.5m the summer of 2013.

The Hampstead-born player is now free to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical with Jaap Stam's side, who are making a push for promotion this season.

The source added that the deal includes a "significant" sell-on clause for Liverpool.

Ilori has only featured for Liverpool's under-23s side this season after failing to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans.

The 23-year-old returned from a loan spell at Aston Villa last season to play for Liverpool in the FA Cup in the midst of an injury crisis, and has also had temporary spells at Granada and Bordeaux during his time at Anfield.

