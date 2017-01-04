Swansea's Fernando Llorente hails Chelsea manager Antonio Conte

Fernando Llorente has scored six Premier League goals this season.

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente has said Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is the best coach he has worked with following links with the Premier League leaders.

It has been reported that Llorente, 31, could make the move to Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window.

Of the rumours, Llorente, who played under Conte at Juventus, told Spanish news agency EFE in quotes reported by AS: "To be honest, I know nothing about that.

"Right now I am focused exclusively on Swansea, and in resolving this complicated situation we are in."

The Spaniard did, however, praise the Italian coach, adding: "My experiences working with Conte at Juve was fantastic.

"He's the best coach I've had in my career and I wish him the very best.

"I knew that he'd do well in the Premier League because he's a winner and he works very hard. I really enjoyed the year I spent with him at Juve and I wish him well at Chelsea."

Llorente signed for Swansea from Sevilla in the summer and has since scored six Premier League goals in 17 appearances for the club.

