Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Cameroon
Congo DR
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Sunderland's Jermain Defoe would prefer move back to West Ham - Jenas

David Moyes lightheartedly pokes fun at Jurgen Klopp for changing his tactics to stifle Liverpool and earn a crucial draw.

Jermaine Jenas believes his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Jermain Defoe would rather return to West Ham than remain at Sunderland.

Defoe, 34, started his career at West Ham before leaving for Tottenham in 2004, having handed in a transfer request less than 24 hours after the Hammers were relegated from the Premier League.

West Ham had a £6 million bid rejected by Sunderland for Defoe on Wednesday, and Jenas feels the striker would like to make a return his old club to make amends for his controversial departure, despite having proved vital to the Black Cats' battle against relegation.

"He's gone to Sunderland and done so much good work up there, I think he's already fallen into that legend status up in the North East at Sunderland," Jenas told BBC Radio 5 Live. "All that hard work, leaving now, would be undone because he would be leaving them in the lurch.

Jermain Defoe is wanted by former club West Ham.

"But I think somewhere within him he's probably got that urge to put some wrongs right at West Ham because of the way he left there. If we're honest, looking at the two clubs, I know their positions aren't great right now, but if you looked at who's progressing more as a club, you'd say West Ham.

"I'm pretty sure he'd rather probably be back in London and being a part of what West Ham are trying to do."

Defoe has hit 11 Premier League goals for 18th-placed Sunderland this term, while he scored 15 last season as the Black Cats beat the drop.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

