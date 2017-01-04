Previous
Middlesbrough duo Julien de Sart and Tomas Mejias leave on loan deals

Middlesbrough midfielder Julien de Sart has joined Championship club Derby County on loan until the end of the season, with goalkeeper Tomas Mejias moving to Spanish side Rayo Vallecano on a similar deal.

De Sart, who joined Boro in the 2016 winter window, has been allowed to leave after making only one start for the club.

He told Derby's official website: "I didn't have a lot of game time with Middlesbrough and I want to play games.

"I know that Derby is a good club and play good football. It was an easy choice for me. Like every footballer, I just want to play games."

Meanwhile, Mejias -- a former Real Madrid player -- has moved to the Spanish second division after failing to make an appearance this season.

