Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Cameroon
Congo DR
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
LIVE 53'
Game Details
 By Peter O'Rourke
Liverpool's Joe Gomez won't go out on loan in January - sources

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol explains his disappointment with Jurgen Klopp following his comments regarding the holiday schedule.

Liverpool have rejected several loan enquiries for fit-again defender Joe Gomez as Jurgen Klopp wants to keep him at Anfield, sources close to the club have told ESPN FC.

Gomez is back to full fitness after seeing his first season at Liverpool ended prematurely following a cruciate knee ligament injury picked up playing for England's under-21s in October 2015.

The 19-year-old, who made seven appearances for Liverpool last season before the injury, was expected to return to action at the start of this season, but an Achilles problem delayed his recovery.

Joe Gomez has made five Premier League appearances for Liverpool.

Gomez returned to training with the Liverpool first team in November and he has played in several behind-closed-doors friendlies and some U23 games to work on his match fitness.

A host of Championship clubs have asked Liverpool if they would consider loaning out Gomez during this month's transfer window, but Klopp has rebuffed all the enquiries as he plans to use the former Charlton youngster in the second half of the season.

Klopp is a big fan of Gomez and he could include him in his squad for this weekend's FA Cup clash with Plymouth while he wants the teenager to provide cover in central defence with Joel Matip currently sidelined and Mamadou Sakho out of favour and expected to move on this month.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

Comments

