Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Cameroon
Congo DR
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
LIVE 53'
Game Details
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Rudi Voller hopes Javier Hernandez finds form amid transfer reports

Raf Honigstein delves into Chicharito's dry spell for Bayer Leverkusen and Mexico, as his goalless run nears 1,300 minutes.
ESPN FC's Ciro Procuna shares his thoughts on Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez's lengthy goal drought for Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has said he would prefer Javier Hernandez to find form for the club rather than leave during the January transfer window, and confirmed no offer has been received for the striker.

Hernandez, 28, has struggled for form at Leverkusen in recent months. The Mexico international failed to find the back of the net in his last 15 outings for the club, following an impressive return of 33 goals in his first 48 competitive matches for the Bundesliga side.

There has been speculation that Leverkusen could allow the former Manchester United player, who has a contract through to 2018, a transfer this winter if a club were to make a bid in the €30 million region, and Voller admitted every player has his price.

"It's clear that there's a pain barrier on this crazy transfer market," Voller told reporters in Bayer's winter training camp in Orlando, Florida, but added that "there's no approach to a transfer right now" and said the club turned down multi-million offers for Germany international Karim Bellarabi last summer.

Voller added that instead Leverkusen hope that Chicharito returns to his old form to help the club reach their goals in the Champions League and Bundesliga.

Voller said: "We need a Chicharito who functions. We also missed his goals."

Leverkusen are 10th after 16 match days, and trail fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, who hold the final Champions League qualifying spot, by eight points.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

