 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Liverpool trialist Cian Harries impresses while playing for under-23s

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol explains his disappointment with Jurgen Klopp following his comments regarding the holiday schedule.

Liverpool interim under-23 boss Mick Garrity has confirmed that Coventry City defender Cian Harries is on trial with the club.

Harries, 19, played the entire 90 minutes as a trialist in the U23s' 6-0 friendly win over Welsh side Bangor City on Wednesday evening.

However, a source has told ESPN FC that Liverpool have yet to table an offer for the promising centre-back, who is contracted to League One outfit Coventry until 2020, and that the Reds are one of a host of clubs who have been "monitoring" the player.

Garrity said Harries was unable to train with the U23s ahead of his start, but he was pleased with how the youngster performed on the night.

Cian Harries Liverpool trial
Coventry City's Cian Harries has been on trial with Liverpool's U23 team.

"It's a difficult one because it is a little bit hush-hush but he done well tonight, he was fine," Garrity told the Liverpool Echo. "You can see he's going to play football, he seems a very, very nice player. He's only been with us for 24 hours so we'll see how that one works out.  

"I'm not sure how long [the trial] will be. The clubs will decide how long he's going to stay for. He wasn't able to train with us before the game. He's just come in, he's got a nice personality, so we'll see."

Former Coventry boss Tony Mowbray spoke of the high hopes he had for Harries back in October.

"He's a young boy with a phenomenal talent," Mowbray said. "On the technical side there's nobody better than this lad in our division. But he needs the time to develop, get some bulk in his body, add the qualities that will help him as a footballer."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

