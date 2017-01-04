Previous
 By Ben Gladwell
Inter Milan's Ever Banega will not be moving to Juventus - agent

A brace from Mauro Icardi was enough to lead Inter Milan to a 3-0 victory over their Roman opposition Lazio.
ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti discusses the state of Inter Milan both on and off the pitch following their 2-0 win over Genoa.
Ever Banega wants to stay at Inter Milan, his agent has said.

The agent of Inter Milan midfielder Ever Banega has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Juventus but confirmed interest from China.

Juve were reportedly keen on Banega before he joined Inter a year ago, and with a move for Axel Witsel having broken down there had been talk that they would move for him this month.

"No, it's not true," agent Marcelo Simonian told juvenews.eu. "They are just transfer rumours. Ever wants to stay at Inter today."

However, Simonian added that "nobody knows what tomorrow holds" and confirmed that Chinese clubs "have made approaches" for his client.

Beijing Guoan and Hebei China Fortune have both been linked with a move for Banega.

The Argentine has had a tough time at Inter this season and was dropped to the bench against Genoa and Sassuolo shortly before Christmas.

But Simonian said: "He wants to stay here and he is more than happy at Inter. Ever is a fighter -- he's tough."

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

