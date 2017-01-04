Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Cameroon
Congo DR
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
10:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Next
 By Ben Gladwell
Inter Milan forward Gabigol: I just need time to adapt to European football

Gabigol has impressed for Inter Milan during his friendly appearances in the winter break.

Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa has said he just needs time to get used to European football as he appeared to rule out leaving Inter Milan this winter.

The Brazilian forward, who joined from Santos in August, has been linked with a move away from the Nerazzurri this month after making only a handful of brief substitute appearances since arriving from Santos in the summer.

His agent suggested that a loan move may be the best solution for Gabigol as he complained about the lack of opportunities he is being given, but the 20-year-old has looked sharp in several friendly matches Inter have played over the winter break, scoring three goals, and appears keen to fight for his place.

After helping his side to victory in the Casino Marbella Trophy triangular tournament with a goal against Real Balompedica Linense, he told Inter Channel: "I'm really happy with my goal and I hope things continue this way.

"Playing at Inter is fantastic no matter what role I take and I am happy with my performance. You just need experience to get used to European football."

Inter captain Mauro Icardi has backed Gabigol to make an impact, echoing his words that he just needs time to settle in.

"It's only normal for people to expect more from him because there were huge expectations when he arrived here in the summer," Icardi told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "But Italian football does not have time to look at youngsters -- it demands immediate answers.

"He needs time to work and he's doing very well every day. For me it was different -- I grew up playing football in Italy and I built my career here. For Gabriel it's all new and that's the difference between us."

Icardi was 17 when he moved to Sampdoria from Barcelona's renowned La Masia youth academy. He made his Serie A debut at the age of 19 having been the top scorer in Sampdoria's youth team and scoring in the Blucerchiati's Serie B promotion playoff win over Juve Stabia in 2012.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

