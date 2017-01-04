Manchester United's Memphis Depay 'not within financial means' of Nice

Take a look around the Premier League with Craig Burley at a few notable rumours surrounding Premier League clubs.

Memphis Depay has failed to live up to his billing at Manchester United.

Manchester United's Memphis Depay will not be joining Mario Balotelli at Nice after the Ligue 1 leaders said he was out of their price range.

Depay, who joined United for £25 million in the summer of 2015, has struggled to live up to his billing at Old Trafford and made only four substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international does not appear to have a future at Old Trafford, but Nice said they would not offer him the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of ex-Liverpool striker Balotelli.

"We looked at him, as did a lot of clubs, but it's extremely difficult," Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere, who orchestrated the Balotelli signing, told RMC.

"Depay... it's not a hot one at all. It's a matter that isn't within our financial means.

"You have a club that bought him for a certain amount, and wishes to sell him.

"Manchester United bought him for a lot of money, and they perhaps wish to sell him, but we cannot be in the race in these sorts of cases."

