Manchester United's Memphis Depay 'not within financial means' of Nice

Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Cameroon
Congo DR
1:30 PM UTC
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
10:00 AM UTC
Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco

Bakayoko high on Chelsea's wish list

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Inter's Gabigol: I just need time to adapt

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Memphis Depay

Nice: Depay move not within our means

Transfers Ian Holyman
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele celebrate after scoring a goal in a win against Wolfsburg.

Dortmund: €150m Auba offer 'hypothetical'

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Mooy dismisses talk of Man City return

Huddersfield Town AAP
PDRM defender K. Reuben

MSL: Westwood signs K. Reuben at Penang

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
PDRM FA midfielder Safuwan Baharudin

Safuwan's career in limbo as Kedah loom

Malaysia Super League ESPN Staff
Roy Miller Saprissa

Portland acquires Miller from Saprissa

Portland Timbers Associated Press
Gladbach sign Sevilla defender Kolodziejczak

Borussia Monchengladbach Associated Press
Cian Harries Liverpool trial

No Liverpool bid for Coventry's Harries - source

Liverpool Glenn Price
James Rodriguez shoots past Gabriel Mercado to score Real Madrid's first goal against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

James vows 'I am staying' at Real Madrid

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Dortmund.

Aubameyang to Chinese Super League?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Cavani celeb vs Nice 161211

PSG plan signing to back up Cavani - Kluivert

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Gerso Fernandes Sporting KC

Sporting KC acquires Belenenses' Fernandes

Sporting Kansas City Associated Press
Aurelien Collin

Collin re-signs with New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls Associated Press
Marco Verratti

Could Verratti leave for beloved Juve or Inter?

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Juan Iturbe

Torino sign Iturbe on loan from Roma

Torino Ben Gladwell
Grant signs for Stoke on permanent deal

Transfers PA Sport
Morrison training with Wigan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Darijo Srna (L) of Shakhtar controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first leg soccer match Shakhtar Donetsk vs Young Boys Bern, in Lviv, Ukraine, 26 July 2016.

Luis Enrique: 'Barca open to strengthening'

Transfers Sam Marsden
Manchester United's Memphis Depay 'not within financial means' of Nice

Take a look around the Premier League with Craig Burley at a few notable rumours surrounding Premier League clubs.
Memphis Depay
Memphis Depay has failed to live up to his billing at Manchester United.

Manchester United's Memphis Depay will not be joining Mario Balotelli at Nice after the Ligue 1 leaders said he was out of their price range.

Depay, who joined United for £25 million in the summer of 2015, has struggled to live up to his billing at Old Trafford and made only four substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international does not appear to have a future at Old Trafford, but Nice said they would not offer him the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of ex-Liverpool striker Balotelli.

"We looked at him, as did a lot of clubs, but it's extremely difficult," Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere, who orchestrated the Balotelli signing, told RMC.

"Depay... it's not a hot one at all. It's a matter that isn't within our financial means.

"You have a club that bought him for a certain amount, and wishes to sell him.

"Manchester United bought him for a lot of money, and they perhaps wish to sell him, but we cannot be in the race in these sorts of cases."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

